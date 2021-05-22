CAD Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Treading Water Around 2017 Low

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: 50-Day SMA Establishes Positive Slope Despite Dovish ECB
2021-05-21 15:00:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Price Action Set-Up, EU PMIs Mixed
2021-05-21 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Keep Falling as PMI Data Shows Inflation Swell
2021-05-21 07:02:00
Crude Oil Price Drop May Continue on Inflation Impact Fears
2021-05-20 07:05:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Nasdaq Slides on Strong US PMI Survey
2021-05-21 16:30:00
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Broader Uptrend Remains Intact Despite Volatility
2021-05-20 18:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Soars Towards Resistance at Multi-month High
2021-05-21 20:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook - Looking at a Topside Break of the Bullish Channel
2021-05-21 11:20:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Eyes 2021 High Ahead of Bank of England (BoE) Testimony
2021-05-21 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Strong UK Sales Data Further Underpins GBP/USD
2021-05-21 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar and Yen May Rise as Meme Stocks, Coins Warn of Market Excess
2021-05-21 06:00:00
Dollar Volatility Moves Onto Friday Growth Data After Yields, Risk-Led Stumble
2021-05-21 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Dow Jones and S&P 500 outlook appears bleak in the near term as retail traders increase their upside exposure. At the same time, these indices confirmed bearish technical warning signs. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/fKCHELbOxo https://t.co/SwoMdXUPW4
  • The US Dollar is losing ground against a few ASEAN counterparts. USD/SGD, USD/IDR and USD/PHP seem to be maintaining a downside bias. USD/THB may rise. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/I2oeWXMFLc https://t.co/Ez4gxQUlWA
  • Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin tumbled in one of the worst days for cryptocurrencies in over 14 months. Are BTC/USD, ETH/USD and LTC/USD vulnerable to more losses? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/nOTuw5bMtx https://t.co/ioIUsfGxFe
  • Here is a short article going into detail on this quick video on $AUDUSD and the Head-and-Shoulders patterns. I highlight the relevant charts and wax poetic for my love of the chart formation https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/05/21/AUDUSD-The-Critical-Ingredient-for-Head-and-Shoulders-Pattern.html https://t.co/A3I63MFoyw
  • Copper prices are down over -7% from their yearly (and all-time) high. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/Kq4vn1Hzi5 https://t.co/D5oXixvjcl
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.17% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.38% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.43% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Hdg6cMnFtW
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.33% Gold: 0.20% Silver: -0.74% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/C1By6TrnTh
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Kaplan Speech due at 20:55 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-21
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.35%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 75.53%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/08MY6dWzLn
  • Not a pretty end to the business week for crypto. $BTCUSD and $ETHUSD below Wednesday's closing levels. Several major cryptocurrencies lost more than -30 to -40% this week.
CAD Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Treading Water Around 2017 Low

CAD Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Treading Water Around 2017 Low

Paul Robinson, Strategist

CAD Technical Outlook

  • USD/CAD trading around the 2017 low
  • Neutral to bearish trading bias
Advertisement

CAD Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Treading Water Around 2017 Low

Last week, USD/CAD was rather uneventful again around an eventful level. The 2017 low continues to keep price from declining further, but for how much longer? We have yet to see any forceful price action to indicate a washout or reversal of any type.

This suggests we could see further weakness here soon. In the event we do, a sizable swing-low from May 2015 lies at 11919, which may be enough to forge a low for a countertrend rally. The current swing-low just above 12000 would then become resistance.

Should we see the recent stall in downward momentum turn higher, a countertrend trade could be difficult. The first level to watch comes via an underside trend-line running lower from June 2020. If that can be overcome then a broader rally can commence.

Tactically speaking, shorts appear to be in control while longs aren’t left with much to lean on at this time.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

USD/CAD Chart

USD/CAD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Soars Towards Resistance at Multi-month High
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Soars Towards Resistance at Multi-month High
2021-05-21 20:00:00
Copper Price Forecast: Pullback from All-Time High Could Extend
Copper Price Forecast: Pullback from All-Time High Could Extend
2021-05-21 00:30:00
Weekly British Pound Technical Forecast: Bullish Technicals Overcoming Bearish Seasonality
Weekly British Pound Technical Forecast: Bullish Technicals Overcoming Bearish Seasonality
2021-05-16 18:00:00
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD
2021-05-16 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish