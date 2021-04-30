News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Breakout Stalls as RSI Reveres Ahead of Overbought Territory
2021-04-30 14:00:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Looks Past GDP, EUR/GBP Coiling for a Breakout
2021-04-30 08:21:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Resumes Climb on Bullish Demand
2021-04-30 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Apr 14, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,317.20.
2021-04-29 15:23:00
Wall Street
News
7 Meme Stocks Driving Markets & Making a Mark
2021-04-30 17:40:00
7 Meme Stocks Shaking Up Earnings Season
2021-04-30 12:25:00
Gold
News
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Aims Higher as 3-Month Losing Streak Nears End
2021-04-30 20:00:00
Gold Prices May Fall as US PCE Data Sends Yields, Dollar Higher
2021-04-30 06:00:00
GBP/USD
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Scottish Election Risk & BoE QE Taper, GBP Volatility Ahead
2021-04-30 15:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Setting Sail Into Potential Cross-Winds
2021-04-30 11:00:00
USD/JPY
News
US Dollar Forecast: Little Relief After April Fed Meeting - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-29 17:52:00
Post-FOMC US Dollar Price Set Up: USD/JPY, USD/CHF, USD/CAD
2021-04-29 09:15:00
More View more
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Aims Higher as 3-Month Losing Streak Nears End

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Gold Technical Forecast: Bullish

  • Gold prices set to aim higher in May after April ends three-month losing streak
  • Channel resistance in focus if XAU breaks above 100-day Simple Moving Average

Gold is on track to break a 3-month losing streak as April comes to a close, with XAU/USD looking to set a monthly gain just shy of 4%. Despite the strong monthly performance, gold prices remain under February’s opening price and the psychologically imposing 1800 level. A reversal from a Double Bottom pattern and break above trendline resistance helped propel strength in April. That said, gold prices may look to kick May off on a solid technical footing.

Prices are ranging between the 50-day (blue line) and 100-day (purple line) Simple Moving Averages (SMA) within a descending channel formed off the August swing high. With price above the channel’s midpoint, gold’s path of least resistance appears skewed to the upside. A break above the 100-day SMA would likely accelerate its upside trajectory.

The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level from the March to April move is offering a level of support, which has helped underpin XAU since mid-April. Should that level fail to offer support, the 38.2% Fibonacci would shift into view, with the 50-day SMA close below. On the daily timeframe, the MACD oscillator appears to be losing momentum, a bearish sign, with the MACD line looking ready to breach below the signal line.

Gold Daily Chart

xau chart

Chart created with TradingView

XAU/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Weakness May Find Respite in Week Ahead
2021-04-25 08:00:00
GBP Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Bullish Above Longer-term Support
2021-04-24 20:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Lack of Momentum to Foster Consolidation
2021-04-24 12:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Reversal, EUR/JPY Support
2021-04-24 00:00:00
