News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Failed Attempts to Test March High
2021-04-23 15:00:00
EUR/USD on Defense as US Dollar Firms Following Strong PMI Data
2021-04-23 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Entering Make-or-Break Territory - For Bulls and Bears
2021-04-22 21:15:00
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-22 09:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-04-22 20:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Sink with Biden to Pitch 43.4% Capital Gains Tax
2021-04-22 17:50:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Time For Gold Bulls to Shine?
2021-04-23 15:00:00
Gold Prices Pause Rally as India's Covid Infections Surge, US Jobless Claims Fall
2021-04-23 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) - Positive UK Data Releases Should Stem Any Further GBP/USD Declines
2021-04-23 09:30:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-04-23 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-22 19:19:00
USD/JPY Halts Eight Day Decline as US 10 Year Yield Defends April Low
2021-04-22 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • NY Fed's GDP Nowcast model sees US Q1 GDP at 6.9% vs. 6.78% in prior week. #Fed $USD
  • Hey traders! Wrap up your week with a market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/zOiAQGMNzY
  • $EURGBP has strengthened today, rising back above the 0.8700 level for the first time in a week. The pair is trading near the highs set in mid April and late February. $EUR $GBP https://t.co/RSkMhvLQEQ
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.31% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.29% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/OODkBySEaS
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.66% Wall Street: 0.42% FTSE 100: -0.13% France 40: -0.28% Germany 30: -0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/0PTPoUF2Jz
  • #Gold has slipped to its lowest level since Tuesday today. After meeting resistance around 1,795 this morning, the precious metal fell back to trade near the 1,770 level. $XAU $GLD https://t.co/tOiSk0n6t5
  • Biden’s proposed tax hike sees investors unload profitable assets. Bitcoin intensifies losses, falls below $50,000. Get your $btc market update from @Daniela here:https://t.co/pkHFvFotbz https://t.co/1R7T4HpfQX
  • With the US data beating expectations, we have all of the major developed world economies reporting April PMIs with a significant improvement in economic activity for the current month. Seems only black swans and regulations can stop the train now... https://t.co/HpOW5ul5YW
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.92% Gold: -0.24% Silver: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ck2iRms5Hp
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB President Lagarde Speech due at 14:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-23
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Time For Gold Bulls to Shine?

Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Time For Gold Bulls to Shine?

Justin McQueen, Analyst

Gold Price Analysis and News

  • Where Real Yields Go, So Will Gold
  • Gold Levels to Watch

WHERE REAL YIELDS GO, SO WILL GOLD

Gold is on course for a third consecutive weekly rise, which marks the first occasion since December. Keep in mind that this has come at a time where US yields have pulled back from its recent highs, settling into a new range, while real yields have also been on the slide again, while a softer USD has also helped matters for the precious metal. Perhaps the market is now understanding the Fed’s message that they will not alter their stance on monetary policy in light of strong US data, which has been expected. That being said, I believe the main showdown will come in June, when the Federal Reserve update its economic projections, in particular the dot plot. But for now, where real yields go, so will gold.

Gold Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% -5% 1%
Weekly 0% 7% 1%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Gold vs US Yields

Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Time For Gold Bulls to Shine?

Source: Refinitiv

HURDLES REMAIN FOR FURTHER UPSIDE

For quite some time I had highlighted the importance of breaking the key 1760-65 area. Now that the precious metal is above, it does raise the question as to whether now is the time to be bullish on gold. In the short run, it has brightened the outlook, confirming the recent double bottom, however, hurdles remain for gold with the psychological 1800 level and 1833 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) ahead. That said, prior resistance now support is at 1760-65 and should the precious metal close below 1745 (50DMA) a move to 1700 looks to be back on the cards.

Gold Chart: Daily Time Frame

Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Time For Gold Bulls to Shine?

Source: Refinitiv

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Justin McQueen
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Copper Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Pacing Towards Yearly High
Copper Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Pacing Towards Yearly High
2021-04-21 18:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD Correction Plunges Towards 2021 Uptrend Support
US Dollar Outlook: USD Correction Plunges Towards 2021 Uptrend Support
2021-04-18 09:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-04-17 11:00:00
Gold Price Forecast – Outlook Growing Increasingly Bullish, What to Watch
Gold Price Forecast – Outlook Growing Increasingly Bullish, What to Watch
2021-04-16 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed