EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Erases FOMC Driven Gain as ECB Warns of Euro Area Recession
2021-03-19 14:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Mar 11, 2021 17:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.20.
2021-03-19 00:23:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Tumble, Uptrend at Risk? Gold Outlook Remains Bleak
2021-03-19 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast and Crude Oil Price Outlook: Reversals Likely Soon
2021-03-18 09:05:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-19 03:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats amid Tech and Oil Rout, Will the Hang Seng and ASX 200 Fall?
2021-03-19 01:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Rebound to Endure After Break Above Key Resistance
2021-03-19 23:00:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook - Battling with Resistance, Sentiment Remains Bearish
2021-03-19 11:50:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Defends March Open Range Ahead of UK Jobs, CPI Report
2021-03-19 16:00:00
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Coil Tightens Post-BoE/Fed– Breakout Levels
2021-03-18 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Eyes BoJ as Yield Volatility Hastens
2021-03-18 22:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: What Bond Vigilantes? Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-17 22:10:00
More View more
Gold Price Forecast: Rebound to Endure After Break Above Key Resistance

Gold Price Forecast: Rebound to Endure After Break Above Key Resistance

Daniel Moss, Analyst

Gold Technical Outlook: Bullish

  • Gold prices look set to extend recent gains, after bouncing back above key psychological resistance.
  • The longer-term outlook remains skewed to the upside as prices carve out a Bull Flag continuation pattern.
Gold prices have rebounded robustly higher in recent days, after bouncing off of key technical support and accelerating back above pivotal psychological resistance. Here are the key levels to watch for gold in the coming weeks.

Gold Price Weekly Chart – Bull Flag Pattern Hints at Long-Term Upside

Gold Price Weekly Chart – Bull Flag Pattern Hints at Long-Term Upside

Gold price weekly chart created using Tradingview

The long-term technical outlook for gold remains constructive, as prices carve out a Bull Flag continuation pattern and remain positively positioned above the 100-, and 200-period moving averages.

Indeed, with the RSI climbing back above 40, after falling to its lowest levels since September 2018, a more extended rebound higher seems on the cards.

Ultimately, a weekly close back above 1750 is needed to validate bullish potential, and pave the way for the anti-fiat metal to probe the trend-defining 55-EMA (1774).

On the other hand, if 1750 holds firm, prices may slide back towards the yearly low (1677).

Gold Price Daily Chart – 8-EMA to Nurture Uptrend

Gold Price Daily Chart – 8-EMA to Nurture Uptrend

Gold price daily chart created using Tradingview

Zooming into the daily chart reinforces the bullish outlook depicted on the weekly timeframe, as prices climb back above psychological resistance at 1740.

With the RSI breaking its yearly downtrend, and the slopes of the shorter-term moving averages notably turning higher, the path of least resistance seems skewed to the topside.

A daily close above the March 18 high (1755) would probably intensify buying pressure, and bring former support-turned-resistance at the 50% Fibonacci (1763) into the crosshairs.

Clearing that carves a path for bulls to challenge the 1800 mark. However, a break back below 1740 could neutralize near-term buying pressure and generate a reversal back towards 1700.

Gold Price Forecast: Rebound to Endure After Break Above Key Resistance

The IG Client Sentiment Report shows 82.85% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.83 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 3.26% lower than yesterday and 3.52% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.90% higher than yesterday and 18.12% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

