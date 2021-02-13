Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Bulls to Push Onward
2021-02-13 04:00:00
Euro Stoxx 50 Climbs to Pandemic Record, 10yr Bund Yields Rise to Five Month High
2021-02-12 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Set to Extend Further. Have Prices Ran Too Far, Too Fast?
2021-02-13 07:00:00
Crude Oil Slips as OPEC, IEA Cut Demand Outlook, Gold Eyes US Stimulus
2021-02-12 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-12 09:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Surge to Record Highs Running out of Steam
2021-02-12 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, S&P 500 Firm Despite Consumer Sentiment Report Miss
2021-02-12 15:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Giving Back All of This Week's Gains
2021-02-12 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DailyFX Morning Market Minutes: COVID-19 Update, UK on Track, Upcoming Holidays
2021-02-12 18:45:00
British Pound Outlook: Sterling Continues to Move Higher, Vaccination Program Hitting Target
2021-02-12 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Sentiment Data on Deck
2021-02-11 22:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-02-11 20:25:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Many people are attracted to forex trading due to the amount of leverage that brokers provide. Leverage allows traders to gain more exposure in financial markets than what they are required to pay for. Learn about FX leverage here: https://t.co/BdgFmkRxVw https://t.co/WvrEoUinZC
  • The Australia Dollar may continue to gain ground on the back of surging iron ore prices, despite the RBA’s decision to extend its current $100 billion bond purchasing program. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/cBrRo1RX8A https://t.co/1ZakJc9wuN
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/dec8gOnQja
  • Human error in the forex market is common and often leads to familiar trading mistakes. These trading mistakes crop up particularly with novice traders on a regular basis. Learn about the top ten trading mistakes and how you can avoid them here: https://t.co/i8E2AXtzF3 https://t.co/4bkCAP5I9k
  • Sterling continues to move higher, with 13 positive weeks in the last 15, on marginally better-than-expected GDP data and a successful vaccination program. Get your market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/CIJ5cze3bz https://t.co/4QnD1QieSR
  • Climbing inflation expectations, falling real rates of return, and a weaker US Dollar may bolster precious metal prices and pave the way for gold and silver to move higher. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/30O67iPww0 https://t.co/RjTyBWflmV
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaAZBS https://t.co/3VQnolKO15
  • Net speculative futures positioning behind the US Dollar is leaning on the heaviest net short view in recent history. What does the Fed expect? What does the ECB expect? What do FX traders expect? https://t.co/xC72Hxw5Oe
  • Dealing with the fear of missing out – or FOMO – is a highly valuable skill for traders. Not only can FOMO have a negative emotional impact, it can cloud judgment and overshadow logic. Learn how you can control FOMO in your trading here: https://t.co/lgDf5cVYOn https://t.co/PHB4A0zmeV
  • Australian Dollar Forecast: Iron Ore Prices Counterbalancing Dovish RBA - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/aud/2021/02/13/Australian-Dollar-Forecast-Iron-Ore-Prices-Counterbalancing-Dovish-RBA.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $AUD $TIO $AUDUSD #RBA https://t.co/5ahTj72UJY
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week

Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Forecasts: Bullish

Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast

Outlook: Bullish

Risk appetite remains strong in the market despite calls by many investors that valuations have become unhinged from reality. While some metrics are indeed running above their historical averages, the market can stay irrational longer than one can stay solvent and attempting to call the top at each tick higher may be a fool’s errand. Risk appetite is evidenced elsewhere as US corporations wade into the cryptocurrency space with company’s like Tesla announcing positions in Bitcoin - which also trades at record levels.

Evidently, the market is awash with liquidity and investors are clamoring for returns anywhere they can be found – two potentially ominous signs for US equities. Still, a material pullback in price would require a catalyst and, as it stands, the fundamental landscape remains relatively stable and constructive.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (October 2020 – February 2021)

nasdaq 100

Suffice it to say, the Nasdaq 100 may be poised to climb higher in the weeks ahead. A series of ascending trendlines have offered influence at various stages, but the common theme throughout is their bullish nature. As the tech-heavy index may continue to bounce between the lines on an intraday basis, opportunities for traders utilizing shorter range-trading strategies might arise. Initial support in the event of a bearish reversal may reside in the 13,600 area.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Technical Forecast

Outlook: Bullish

Price action in the S&P 500 is similarly encouraging as the index trades along the underside of an ascending trendline from early November – notching new record highs with every step higher. Since prior price action is nonexistent at these levels, resistance is often derived from trendline projections which results in a lack of hardline technical barriers. Still, recent moves suggest the ascending trendline from November offers some degree of resistance.

S&P 500 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (February 2020 – February 2021)

S&P 500 price chart

Pullbacks may serve as healthy consolidation as the series of higher-highs and higher-lows looks poised to continue. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFXon Twitter for updates and analysis.

FTSE 100 Technical Forecast

Outlook: Bullish

The FTSE 100 lags behind the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500, but a series of ascending trendlines may help guide the FTSE higher in the weeks to come. Thankfully for bulls, a plethora of support resides slightly beneath the current trading price while initial resistance might reside along the 200-period moving average near 6,625.

FTSE 100 Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (July 2020 – February 2021)

ftse 100 price chart

A key risk to the rally at this stage is a reversal beneath the January low. Such a break would establish a series of lower-lows and lower-highs, signaling the FTSE 100 may be vulnerable to a longer-term contraction.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 17
( 16:02 GMT )
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Weekly Stock Market Outlook
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Bulls to Push Onward
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Bulls to Push Onward
2021-02-13 04:00:00
Copper Price Outlook Bullish as Breakout Begins
Copper Price Outlook Bullish as Breakout Begins
2021-02-10 20:00:00
Weekly Fundamental Mexican Peso Forecast: US Fiscal Stimulus, Silver Prices Key Factors
Weekly Fundamental Mexican Peso Forecast: US Fiscal Stimulus, Silver Prices Key Factors
2021-02-07 15:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD Rips - Bear Market Rally or Reversal?
US Dollar Outlook: USD Rips - Bear Market Rally or Reversal?
2021-02-07 10:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
FTSE 100
Bullish
US 500
Bullish