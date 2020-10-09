News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Levels to Watch
2020-10-09 08:45:00
Dollar and S&P 500: The Difference Between a Break and a New Trend
2020-10-09 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Rebound Undermined by Negative Slope in 200-Day SMA
2020-10-10 04:00:00
Crude Oil Trims Recent Gains as Market Flashes Overbought Warning
2020-10-09 13:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Wrestle With Resistance, Are They At Risk?
2020-10-08 18:30:00
Dow Jones Regains Strength as Safe Havens fall, Hang Seng Index Fluctuates
2020-10-08 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Dictated By Presidential Polls, Fiscal Aid Hopes
2020-10-09 20:00:00
Gold Prices Testing Key Trend Support as US Yields Surge - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-10-09 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Sterling Volatile Amid Brexit Talks
2020-10-09 17:50:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Levels to Watch
2020-10-09 08:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Analysis: USDJPY Surges, Postponement of US Stimulus Talks
2020-10-07 11:47:00
US Rates Bear Steepening as Markets Price in US Election Biden Sweep
2020-10-07 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • There’s a strong correlation between interest rates and forex trading. Forex is ruled by many variables, but the interest rate of the currency is the fundamental factor that prevails above them all. Learn how interest rates impact currency markets here: https://t.co/ERyiY47G5H https://t.co/9phO0CcTel
  • A “PIP” – which stands for Point in Percentage - is the unit of measure used by forex traders to define the smallest change in value between two currencies. Learn how to understand pips in forex here: https://t.co/782gHedGTW https://t.co/72GVcXIgQU
  • Entry orders are a valuable tool in forex trading. Traders can strategize to come up with a great trading plan, but if they can’t execute that plan effectively, all their hard work might as well be thrown out. Learn how to place entry orders here: https://t.co/lAFyv1gM0P https://t.co/k8Z5o09zti
  • There is a great debate about which type of analysis is better for a trader. Is it better to be a fundamental trader or a technical trader? Find out here:https://t.co/7kPzAoNoLG https://t.co/srYr01LG3w
  • The British Pound may come under intense selling pressure as the EU and UK remain divided over Brexit as President Donald Trump fights of the coronavirus. Get your $GBP market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/Y9ShBqYuVf https://t.co/WyDNOS7hmV
  • President Donald Trump’s abrupt decision to pull the plug on Congressional stimulus negotiations may weigh on silver and copper prices in the near-term. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/xAfI5URScn https://t.co/yqMvCJYiId
  • Trump: I believe in stimulus money, on the side of stimulus 'all the way'. Want to provide stimulus even if it helps some states -BBG
  • The US Dollar has reversed gains against ASEAN currencies such as the Singapore Dollar as of late. Where does this leave USD/MYR, USD/SGD, USD/IDR and USD/PHP going forward? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/3jzHou3o3y https://t.co/J9TXRpoqVt
  • Poll: What is the most market-moving potential theme on deck for next week?
  • Gold’s resilience in the wake of fading fiscal aid hopes suggests that the price of Bullion may hinge on polling data ahead of US Presidential Elections in November. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/DzxO02m6G5 https://t.co/BWenPxBf5g
Oil Price Rebound Undermined by Negative Slope in 200-Day SMA

Oil Price Rebound Undermined by Negative Slope in 200-Day SMA

2020-10-10 04:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Oil Price Talking Points

The price of oil trades to fresh monthly highs following the failed attempt to test the September low ($36.13), but the 200-Day SMA ($38.75) undermines the advance from the monthly low ($36.63) as the simple moving average continues to track the negative slope from earlier this year.

Advertisement

Technical Forecast for Crude Oil Price: Neutral

The price of oil appears to be on track to test the September high ($43.43) as it extends the advance from the monthly low ($36.63), but the technical outlook is clouded with mixed signals as a ‘golden cross’ formation appeared to take shape in September.

The 50-Day SMA ($48.84) crossed above the 200-Day SMA ($38.75) during the previous month, which fulfills one of one criteria for a bullish signal, but the difference in slope warns of range bound conditions as the simple moving averages start to converge, with the 50-Day failing to preserve the upward trend from earlier this year.

In turn, the price of oil may largely track the September range amid the flattening slope in the 50-Day SMA, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) appears to be stuck in wedge/triangle formation after dipping into oversold territory during the previous month.

Crude Oil Price Daily Chart

Image of oil price daily chart

Source: Trading View

The price of oil continues to hold above the Fibonacci overlap around $34.80 (61.8% expansion) to $35.90 (50% retracement) amid the failed attempt to test the September low ($36.13), with the opening range for October raising the scope for higher oil prices as it trades to fresh monthly highs during the first full week.

The move back above the $39.30 (78.6% expansion) to $40.10 (38.2% expansion) area brings the $42.00 (61.8% retracement) to $43.40 (23.6% expansion) region on the radar as it lines up with the September high ($43.43), but oil prices may largely track last month’s range as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) appears to be stuck in a holding pattern.

The wedge/triangle formation in the RSI paired with the flattening slope in the 50-Day SMA ($48.84) offers a more constructive outlook than the downward trend in the 200-Day SMA ($38.75), with crude at risk of facing a ‘death cross’ formation if the 50-Day SMA starts to develop a negative slope.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Snaps Back from .7000
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Snaps Back from .7000
2020-10-10 00:00:00
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Sterling Volatile Amid Brexit Talks
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Sterling Volatile Amid Brexit Talks
2020-10-09 17:50:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Wedges into the Weekend
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Wedges into the Weekend
2020-10-04 12:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Rebound May Be Short Lived
Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Rebound May Be Short Lived
2020-10-04 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude