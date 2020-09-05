News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Analysis: NFP data Pushes EURUSD Closer to Key Support
2020-09-04 14:15:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/JPY May Fall as ECB Flags Currency Strength
2020-09-03 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD forecast: Loonie bulls eye trendline resistance ahead of NFP
2020-09-03 11:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Not Capitalize on Draining US Inventories
2020-09-02 06:04:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Swings on NFP Report Beat, Unemployment Below 9%
2020-09-04 12:55:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecasts: Tech Stocks Falter, Lead Selloff
2020-09-03 18:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Price Consolidation Set to Snap
2020-09-05 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: US Dollar, Treasury Yields Diverge and Drive Trend
2020-09-04 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Drifts Ahead of NFPs, FTSE 100 Breaks Support After US Equity Rout
2020-09-04 08:17:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Outlook Worsens as Brexit Fears Rise
2020-09-03 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen outlook: Unemployment data may prompt USD/JPY bulls
2020-09-04 11:00:00
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Will a Data Heavy End to the Week Spur USD?
2020-09-03 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The #DXY's tentative recovery may prove to be nothing more than a counter-trend correction Break of long-term trend support could be indicative of a cyclical $USD downturn. Bear Flag hints at an extension of the Greenback’s fall from multi-year highs. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2020/09/05/US-Dollar-Outlook-DXY-Holds-Key-Support-as-Bear-Flag-Emerges.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/vBXLGU2kMD
  • This past week has seriously raised questions around a reserved transition in liquidity. Are $NDX and $SPX volatility signs of a disruptive unwind ahead? My video for the week ahead: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/09/05/SP-500-and-Nasdaq-Avoid-Critical-Breakdown-but-Volatility-Warns-Whats-Ahead.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/7XjIams79A
  • Central banks often deem it necessary to intervene in the foreign exchange market to protect the value of their national currency. Learn how central bank intervention can impact your trading here: https://t.co/ZJOEtpGUIq https://t.co/HVHzMFRd7b
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaSAtq https://t.co/HR9XoQTK3Q
  • Technical indicators are chart analysis tools that can help traders better understand and act on price movement. Learn more about the importance of technical analysis here: https://t.co/NpC1D8y4Aa https://t.co/DlfQkckP70
  • The London trading session accounts for around 35% of total average forex turnover*, the largest amount relative to its peers. The London forex session overlaps with the New York session. Learn about trading the London forex session here: https://t.co/UTWxbnNz7M https://t.co/YSwVwJnnfz
  • A forex trader is strategic, disciplined and always switched on to the markets. Learn how to build an FX mindset here: https://t.co/ujEpfmO6C4 https://t.co/QrBDJ9L3V5
  • Multiple time frame analysis follows a top down approach when trading and allows traders to gauge the longer-term trend while spotting ideal entries on a smaller time frame chart. Learn how to incorporate multiple time frame analysis here: https://t.co/HnzQcAXWLU https://t.co/akFHaGqH7D
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/5uSWKoLkd6 https://t.co/R8DO9UCvpH
  • #Gold ended this week lower as the #SP500 & #NASDAQ100 declined This is as the haven-linked #USD rose If market volatility picks up pace next week, might a decline in Treasury yields offset potential weakness in Gold? Check out my fundamental outlook - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/chf/2020/09/04/Gold-Price-Forecast-US-Dollar-Treasury-Yields-Diverge-and-Drive-Trend.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/zVmx4jYCfm
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Price Consolidation Set to Snap

Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Price Consolidation Set to Snap

2020-09-05 16:00:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

Gold Price Forecast - Precious Metals Pressured as US Dollar Stabilizes; Chart Support in Sight

Gold and silver prices have slumped to start the month of September

XAU/USD price action peels back and probes a key support zone

Precious metals could struggle if the US Dollar takes off

Precious metals stumbled lower last week with gold and silver prices declining about 2% a piece. The two shiny commodities failed to catch a bid despite broad-based investor risk aversion underpinned by a sharp pullback in major stock indices. Perhaps the powerful rebound staged by the US Dollar to start the month of September weighed negatively on XAU/USD price action.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 15
( 16:09 GMT )
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market - Day 1, Commodities
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Gold prices might face further headwinds if the Greenback can extend its aggressive rise off two-year lows. Another downside risk that could undermine gold price action includes potential for a widespread market sell-off earmarked by a ‘dash to cash.’

Gold Price Chart with US Dollar Index Overlaid: Daily Time Frame (28 Apr to 04 Sep 2020)

Gold Price Chart XAU USD Forecast

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

That said, a daily gold chart shows the precious metal perched upon a key support zone. The $1,915-price level stands out as a critical area of technical support that could stymie gold selling pressure. This area of confluence around the $1,900-handle is highlighted by August lows. Not to mention, gold price action has notched a series of higher lows on a closing basis over the last few trading sessions, which likely helps keep upward biases intact.

Gold BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% -8% -5%
Weekly 12% -26% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Gold Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (28 Apr to 05 Sep 2020)

Gold Price Chart Forecast Technical Analysis

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Yet, the precious metal has recorded a string of lower highs as well, with gold consolidating lower from its all-time high above $2,000/oz printed early last month. This conflict between short-term rising and falling trend lines appears to have formed a symmetrical triangle pattern. Also, as gold bulls and bears battle over bullion’s next direction, trader indecision appears to have formed a doji candlestick on Friday. Also, gold is now wedged between its bullish medium term 50-day moving average and bearish 20-day moving average.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Reclaiming the 20-day moving average could open up the door for a retest of the psychologically-significant $2,000-price level before record highs come back into consideration. Breaching the 50-day moving average and 12 August intraday swing low could indicate a larger pullback may be in the cards for gold price action.

Keep Reading: Gold Forecast Bright & Volatile as USD, Real Yields Swing

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Holds Key Support as Bear Flag Emerges
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Holds Key Support as Bear Flag Emerges
2020-09-05 12:00:00
AUD/USD Forecast: Break of Trendline Support Opens Up 50-Day SMA
AUD/USD Forecast: Break of Trendline Support Opens Up 50-Day SMA
2020-09-04 21:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Downside Breakouts in Focus
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Downside Breakouts in Focus
2020-09-03 04:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY on the Verge of Breaking Big Support
US Dollar Outlook: DXY on the Verge of Breaking Big Support
2020-08-30 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Silver
Bearish