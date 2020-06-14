US Dollar Bounces At Pre-Crisis Lows, Divergence Hints At Reversal

The #ASX 200 fails to breach key Fibonacci resistance as the OECD suggests an extension of fiscal stimulus packages to continue to support the local economy. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/6i271Dgusu https://t.co/Bvprid0g4p

RT @DanielGMoss: The #USDollar may look to stage a comeback against its major counterparts, as technical studies highlight exhaustion in th…

"The scope for further US Dollar weakness could weaken should Fed officials spook investors again, but rosy retail sales data could rekindle selling pressure as consumption steers growth" - @ddubrovskyFX https://t.co/qsQltrwXJ2

The Indian Rupee and Nifty 50 may fall as local virus cases grow and retail consumption dwindles. Jitters from investors could reignite capital outflows, pushing USD/INR higher. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/KuhlTrUIX2 https://t.co/ezBfMvsc89

The key event for #Euro traders to watch out for in the coming week is Friday’s European Council video conference, called to discuss an #EU recovery fund and the EU budget. Get your #currencies update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/XYzgQ5FsuJ https://t.co/4FKW55idE6

Gold Prices May Fall as Virus Cases Rise With Risks of Staggered Reopening - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/chf/2020/06/13/Gold-Prices-May-Fall-as-Virus-Cases-Rise-With-Risks-of-Staggered-Reopening.html

" In my view, gold prices could be at risk if the number of coronavirus cases spikes and threatens to derail the reopening of the economy” (Gold, Fundamental" - @ZabelinDimitri :https://t.co/AWo4bSPqgt https://t.co/MWnC9nnCcI

The ongoing contraction in US production may keep the price of #oil afloat as crude output narrows for ten consecutive weeks. Get your #commodities update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/XVBCKm1Hyt https://t.co/57e8hGVxDv

#Gold hasn’t been doing much lately outside of swinging up and down $50-70, but this is broadly viewed as a good thing as it continues to build a base within the context of a longer-term uptrend. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/SwG5zVXd4N https://t.co/4x09fIMr6c