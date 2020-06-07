US Dollar Recovery Could Undermine Gains in AUD/USD & EUR/USD

U.S. Market Analyst at https://t.co/JsVsSmefgR, Shain Vernier covers - ✔️ Safe haven assets in volatile markets ✔️ Central banks and governments ✔️ How will commodities trade in a recession Only on Trading Global Markets Decoded #podcast. Tune in here: https://t.co/1UmEzEbwiy https://t.co/mu8ruJd0hG

The $USD, Euro, British Pound and Australian Dollar will all be at the mercy of political developments in Asia, Europe and North America this week. An avalanche of PMI data will set the backdrop. Find out from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/L8cfAgVx94 https://t.co/IkL6eYc0eq

Are recent gains in the Indian Rupee and Nifty 50 warranted? Risks are brewing in the background, leaving USD/INR in a consolidative setting as the Nifty pressures resistance. Get your $USDINR market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/svDaSdprvN https://t.co/dkQtNiE1fs

Seasonal factors, oversupply issues and the outbreak of COVID-19 has seen the price of liquefied #naturalgas (LNG) fall to 22-year lows (1.519), with the situation exacerbated by ‘fuller-than-normal’ storage facilities. Get your market update here:https://t.co/VOqfkBQ4aR https://t.co/hiWxPVFdMv

S&P 500 bulls in command, #Nasdaq 100 produces “V” shaped recovery, while #FTSE 100 extends . Get your #equities market update from @daniele recovery https://t.co/mbWlBUItWv https://t.co/N64fXcj97Y

Crude #oil prices await the #OPEC+ meeting where record output cuts could be prolonged as demand for energy from the US and China continues recovering. What could be the downside risks? https://t.co/M8BORPx4sH https://t.co/3kHHeibDb9

The risk rally continued in a big way this week and #Euro bulls have remained in-charge against the US Dollar and Japanese #Yen. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/o7vPmczvMJ https://t.co/GX2YTXz83u

The price of #gold may continue to exhibit a bullish behavior in June as the pullback from the yearly high ($1765) reverses ahead of the May low ($1670). Get your Gold market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/OeaYtCpcIo https://t.co/UQVPIVCTCP

The $USD breakdown has taken the index into confluence support at the objective yearly open. Get your USD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/A16XEv6n4d https://t.co/GzEp3gCAe5