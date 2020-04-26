We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar Bullish Push on Edge? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2020-04-26 09:00:00
2020-04-26 09:00:00
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Still Bearish
2020-04-26 03:00:00
Crude Oil Price Faces a Critical Resistance Level - Brent Oil Forecast
2020-04-26 06:00:00
Oil Price Fundamental Outlook Mired by Great Lockdown
2020-04-25 04:00:00
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-25 08:00:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-04-24 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Bullish as Liquidity Gushes, Recession Looms
2020-04-26 01:07:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-04-24 20:00:00
US Dollar Bullish Push on Edge? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2020-04-26 09:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, Watch Monthly Low & High
2020-04-25 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Range Breakout Imminent
2020-04-25 16:00:00
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USDJPY & More: USD Charts for Next Week
2020-04-24 12:30:00
US Dollar Bullish Push on Edge? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD

2020-04-26 09:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD - Technical Forecast

US Dollar Broader Picture

My majors-based US Dollar index pushed above key falling resistance from last month’s top earlier in April. The index averages USD against EUR, JPY, GBP and AUD. That brought a notable pause in losses as the Dollar shifted into a more neutral setting. Yet upside commitment seems to have been struggling as of late and the week ahead could offer a better picture of the validity behind a resumption of the prior uptrend.

EUR/USD Technical Outlook

The Euro resumed depreciating against the US Dollar this past week after EUR/USD took out rising support from last month’s bottom. Maintaining a cautiously bearish bias in the pair is falling resistance from March’s top – red line on the 4-hour chart below. Yet losses paused as prices struggled closing under key support (1.0767 – 1.0789) as a lower shadow was left behind. This could precede a retest of falling resistance that may reinstate the downward trajectory towards 1.0633. A turn higher exposes 1.0897 on the way towards 1.1003.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

EUR/USD 4-Hour Charts

EURUSD Price Chart

EUR/USD Chart Created in TradingView

GBP/USD Technical Outlook

The British Pound also extended losses against the US Dollar after GBP/USD closed under rising support from March’s bottom. Guiding the pair cautiously lower appears to be a falling trend line from March’s top at 1.3200. For the time being, the pair seems to be in a consolidation mode with the lower boundary at 1.2163 and the upper one at 1.2523. The direction of breakout with a confirmatory close could precede the next defining trend. A turn lower places the focus at 1.2018 while a push higher may expose 1.2648.

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 16% 7%
Weekly 14% -8% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GBP/USD4-Hour Chart

GBPUSD Chart

GBP/USD Chart Created in TradingView

USD/CADTechnical Outlook

The US Dollar remains in a broad upward trajectory against the Canadian Dollar. Guiding USD/CAD to the upside since February is a rising trend line – pink line on the 4-hour chart below. Earlier this month, there was also a breakout above falling resistance from last month’s top. A push above 1.4145 exposes 1.4265 on the way towards 1.4349. A turn lower through 1.3986 with confirmation could open the door to a broad reversal of the dominant downtrend. This would expose a key range of support between 1.3852 to 1.3918.

For timely updates on US Dollar price action, you may follow me on Twitter here @ddubrovskyFX

USD/CAD4-Hour Chart

USDCAD price chart

USD/CAD Chart Created in TradingView

AUD/USD Technical Outlook

The Australian Dollar has broken under a rising wedge from last month’s bottom. Yet downside follow-through has been struggling as the prior bullish trend shifted to a more neutral setting. AUD/USD seems to be consolidating between 0.6250 to 0.6430. Yet falling resistance from December – red lines – are maintaining the broader downward bias. If prices pressure resistance ahead, taking out 0.6443 with confirmation could be a signal that bulls could regain momentum. Otherwise a turn lower exposes 0.6214 towards 0.6112.

AUD/USD4-Hour Chart

AUDUSD price chart

AUD/USD Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

