EUR/USD
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Contracts into April Range- Pending Breakout
2020-04-18 04:00:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-04-17 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
US Dollar & VIX Supported; Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-17 17:57:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Hopes US to Emerge From Covid Lockdowns
2020-04-17 06:08:00
Wall Street
News
S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts: Risk of Topping Out
2020-04-18 10:00:00
US Dollar & VIX Supported; Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-17 17:57:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Falters at Multi-year Highs
2020-04-17 15:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Hopes US to Emerge From Covid Lockdowns
2020-04-17 06:08:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Sell-Off Eyes Support, FTSE Buoyed By Drug Hopes
2020-04-17 08:01:00
US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY in Search of Next Big Move
2020-04-18 16:00:00
S&P 500 Extends Its 31% Recovery, Has Confidence Been Restored to the Market?
2020-04-18 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY in Search of Next Big Move

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY in Search of Next Big Move

2020-04-18 16:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Japanese Yen Highlights:

  • USD/JPY calm is set to give-way to more volatility
  • Direction not clear yet, levels to watch on both sides

USD/JPY calm is set to give-way to more volatility

USD/JPY had some wild swings throughout the month of March, but once the calendar flipped to April that all changed in favor of smaller swings and daily trading ranges. This hasn't made life easy for those looking for directional cues, but that could soon change as low periods of volatility tend to end in breakouts.

There is clear support for now at 10692, with the level having been tagged to the pip twice during the first half of the month. This makes it an important breakdown point should we see the move off the March high want to continue to run price lower. How far down USD/JPY would go is hard to say at this time given the broader lack of trend, but a short-term move towards 10400 looks well within the realm of possibility.

On the flip-side, the 200-day is running right in the middle of the recent range at 10830, but it is only considered a minor level. The top-side level to work with right now is 10938. If trading conditions are to remain tight for an extended period of time, this might turn into another level which USD/JPY reverses off of, thus extending a trading range. If it breaks, though, then we will have to start thinking about resistance over 11100 up to 11200.

For now, risk/reward in either direction isn't attractive without first seeing more price action unfold. But it shouldn't be too long before we see some type of move start to develop that gives us a better idea of what the path of least resistance will be.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Build confidence during these volatile times.
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Daily Chart (levels to watch)

USD/JPY Daily Chart

USD/JPY Chart by TradingView

Forex & CFD Trader Resources

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

