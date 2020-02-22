FTSE 100 & DAX 30 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plunges into Key Support– Trade Levels
2020-02-21 16:30:00
S&P 500 Sent Worrying Signal by Bond Market, USD/KRW Rises - US Market Open
2020-02-21 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Battling a Rampant US Dollar
2020-02-21 09:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF
2020-02-21 01:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar's Run Earns EURUSD, USDJPY and AUDUSD Breaks; Nasdaq Fronts Risk Retreat
2020-02-21 02:59:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-20 20:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Forecast Bullish as XAU/USD Targets 2013 High
2020-02-21 22:00:00
Gold Chart Highlights A Bullish Pattern - XAU/USD Weekly Price Forecast
2020-02-21 10:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Torn Between Iran Election, Coronavirus and G20 Summit
2020-02-22 07:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Down, Near Term Production Cut Hope Fade
2020-02-21 07:18:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • While Sino-US trade jitters are temporarily abating, China-Swedish trade tensions are rising as a part of a political contagion of growing economic hostilities between nations across the world. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/F1fVoyzoz5 https://t.co/uOLKRebXB1
  • #DidYouKnow the global trade volumes dropped by close to 10% amid the Great Recession. Want to know your #tradewars history? Get it here: https://t.co/f4loFVzX6w https://t.co/GDTFHvUIf7
  • The spread of #coronavirus promises a global economic hit at a time when the global economy is perhaps especially ill-equipped to deal with one. Growth-correlated assets are vulnerable. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/0If0Jw7c2P https://t.co/mph6z70XeF
  • The $JPY continues to struggle against the US Dollar but there seems little appetite to push USD/JPY much beyond a range which has tended to reassert itself since late last year. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/iaVfPSuXy4 https://t.co/1QPhJmYlQv
  • The #Euro may bounce after hitting the lowest level in close to three years against the US Dollar. While the broader trend points firmly lower, selling pressure may be ebbing. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/697SQ9j5FY https://t.co/6SEvwQyod8
  • GBP/CAD has broken below the September uptrend while EUR/CAD may be ending its consecutive 12 day decline with EUR/CHF approaching key resistance as NZD/CAD aims at November lows. Get your currencies update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/GpRB7IKhTA https://t.co/hlHlGdhkHc
  • The $GBP recoiled from chart resistance against the US Dollar, setting the stage for prices to resume a bearish trend reversal triggered mid-January. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/lVpyZkIfJt https://t.co/9oXusxs0Kg
  • The #Euro may have more room to fall versus its major peers such as the US Dollar, Japanese Yen and British Pound. What is the technical picture of EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP? Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/M6fLA9g3BK https://t.co/HMwQgr1WP5
  • The $USD’s aggressive rise versus ASEAN currencies such as the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit and Philippine Peso prolonged. What is the technical road ahead? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/RsFptNzODf https://t.co/u8meQUSsVG
  • $AUD broke critical range support against its US counterpart, suggesting deeper losses are ahead even after prices hit an 11-year low. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/45YpJRjDYj https://t.co/zWAzaL78Sc
FTSE 100 & DAX 30 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead

FTSE 100 & DAX 30 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead

2020-02-22 10:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

FTSE 100, DAX 30 Analysis and News

  • FTSE 100 | Key Support Tested
  • DAX | Reversal Off Channel Top

FTSE 100 | Key Support Tested

The FTSE 100 has been lacking a directional bias, given that the index has continued to find support at the 200DMA (7377), while the 50DMA (7520) has curbed upside in the short run. Alongside this, trendline resistance above 7600 remains firm and is unlikely to be challenged in the near-term. That said, with the RSI continuing to trend lower, eyes are for a firm break below 200DMA, which in turn could see a move towards the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 7261.

Support

Resistance

7377

200DMA

7440

23.6% Fib

7350

Feb 18th low

7480

Feb 20th High

7261

38.2% Fib

7520

50DMA

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q1Equity Forecast
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

FTSE 100 Price Chart Daily Time Frame

Chart by IG

How to Trade FTSE 100

DAX 30 | Reversal Off Channel Top

Having consolidated around the record highs of 13800, the DAX has since reversed from its channel top to break below prior support (now resistance) at 13600. While the impact of the coronavirus has been somewhat lacking, investors remain cautious nonetheless, which in turn leaves the index vulnerable to a notable pullback, particularly on a break below the channel bottom.

Germany 30 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -22% -21% -21%
Weekly 38% -26% -16%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Support

Resistance

13450

Channel Bottom

13600

-

13400

50DMA

13895

Channel Top

12792

76.4% Fib

14000

-

DAX 30 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Daily DAX 30 Price Chart

Chart by IG

RESOURCES FOR FOREX & CFD TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Technical Forecast Bullish as XAU/USD Targets 2013 High
Gold Price Technical Forecast Bullish as XAU/USD Targets 2013 High
2020-02-21 22:00:00
USD/CHF Runs into Resistance as USD Strength Abates
USD/CHF Runs into Resistance as USD Strength Abates
2020-02-21 18:00:00
Pound Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY & EUR/GBP Charts
Pound Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY & EUR/GBP Charts
2020-02-20 21:36:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Chart Looking Lower in Week Ahead
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Chart Looking Lower in Week Ahead
2020-02-16 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Mixed
FTSE 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.