USD/CHF Runs into Resistance as USD Strength Abates

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plunges into Key Support– Trade Levels
2020-02-21 16:30:00
S&P 500 Sent Worrying Signal by Bond Market, USD/KRW Rises - US Market Open
2020-02-21 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Battling a Rampant US Dollar
2020-02-21 09:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF
2020-02-21 01:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar's Run Earns EURUSD, USDJPY and AUDUSD Breaks; Nasdaq Fronts Risk Retreat
2020-02-21 02:59:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-20 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Chart Highlights A Bullish Pattern - XAU/USD Weekly Price Forecast
2020-02-21 10:35:00
Crude Oil Prices Down, Near Term Production Cut Hope Fade
2020-02-21 07:18:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Down, Near Term Production Cut Hope Fade
2020-02-21 07:18:00
Crude Oil Extends Support Bounce on OPEC as Virus Fears Abate
2020-02-20 17:41:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The impressive February (and 2020) charge by the $DXY Dollar Index has earned a proportionally substantial pullback with the biggest single day drop since Aug 23 https://t.co/GmPVKZmb3q
  • 🇺🇸 USD Baker Hughes U.S. Rig Count (FEB 21), Actual: 791 Expected: 787 Previous: 790 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-21
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.95%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 75.22%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/A8nEuBiTbx
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Baker Hughes U.S. Rig Count (FEB 21) due at 18:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 790 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-21
  • Kind of indistinguishable at this point. https://t.co/9RqIR2V9Kg
  • #ICYMI 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/1itQc4XBSi
  • Its monthly PMI report printed 49.4 for the services sector, missing expectations of 53.4. Manufacturing slowed for February, coming in at 50.8 versus expectations of 51.5. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/woXvXX1uqq https://t.co/pFp8MAj52O
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 1.46% Silver: 1.01% Oil - US Crude: -1.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/2YDRzkhh2r
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.70% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.69% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.61% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.34% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.32% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ERmoJN8HUS
  • ECB's Lane: - Inflation would hit target faster with help from fiscal efforts $EUR
USD/CHF Runs into Resistance as USD Strength Abates

USD/CHF Runs into Resistance as USD Strength Abates

2020-02-21 18:00:00
Austin Sealey,
Share:

USD/CHF Talking Points:

  • Both the US Dollar and USD/CHF are coming off of major monthly highs.
  • USD/CHF and USD had stretched into overbought territory according to the relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart.

US Dollar Comes Off of Fresh Multi-Year High

For much of last year, USD/CHF remained in a range. But, as the door opened into December, sellers began to make way and price action started on a series of lower-lows and lower-highs that continued through the 2020 open. After finding resistance at the price of parity in early-December, sellers took over and drove into the 2019 close; after a bit of extension in the first two weeks of 2020 trade, a quick pullback found lower-high resistance at the .9750 psychological level.

USD/CHF MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -11% -15% -13%
Weekly -24% 5% -15%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

That resistance zone held multiple topside tests through the February open until, eventually, buyers were able to break-free to a fresh monthly high. That theme largely continued in USD/CHF price action as it tested the .9850 level on the chart. As the pair is now over 70 pips off of monthly highs, the .9750 psychological level is back in sight.

USD/CHF Daily Price Chart

USDCHF Daily Price Chart

Chat Prepared by Austin Sealey; USD/CHF on TradingView

Taking a closer look at the four-hour chart, there is confluent resistance area just above recent price action. The .9850 level came into play as key support on major down moves in Q3 2019 as seen above, and currently marks the top of the February bullish run in USD/CHF. Also at this price level is a major 0.382 Fibonacci level and trendline resistance that ran into recent topside wicks prior to the selloff.

USD/CHF Four-Hour Price Chart

USDCHF Four-Hour Price Chart

Chat Prepared by Austin Sealey; USD/CHF on TradingView

Generally speaking, the Swiss Franc has put in a strong start to 2020. In the same time period, from January 1st to January 31st, the US Dollar Index rose over 1.0%, USD/CHF fell roughly 0.45%. This is a major contradiction that highlights how the Swiss Franc was generally stronger than the US Dollar in that observed time period. Also, important to note is that USD/CHF is up about 2.0% off of January 1st lows while currencies like the Euro, Kiwi and Yen have all fallen by at least 3.5% against the Dollar.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Austin Sealey
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

With a US Dollar that had stretched into overbought territory and a USD/CHF pair that found resistance, there was an interesting setup for US Dollar weakness. However, the question is now what’s next? As the pair eyes the .9750 psychological level once again, the big question is whether sellers can continue to drive lower-lows and lower-highs or, whether buyers will continue the January trend back towards the .9900 and parity figures.

--Written by Austin Sealey, Market Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Austin on Twitter @AustinKarlFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Pound Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY & EUR/GBP Charts
Pound Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY & EUR/GBP Charts
2020-02-20 21:36:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Chart Looking Lower in Week Ahead
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Chart Looking Lower in Week Ahead
2020-02-16 04:00:00
GBP/USD Rate Rebound Undermined by Bearish Trend in RSI
GBP/USD Rate Rebound Undermined by Bearish Trend in RSI
2020-02-15 20:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, Nikkei 225 Technical Outlook Ahead
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, Nikkei 225 Technical Outlook Ahead
2020-02-15 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CHF
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.