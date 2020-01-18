We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EURUSD Has Trade War Business, Dow's Run Faces GDP and Central Banks
2020-01-18 06:51:00
Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD Range, EUR/JPY Wedge Ahead of ECB
2020-01-18 06:00:00
GBP/USD to Track December Range Ahead of Brexit Deadline
2020-01-18 23:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK Retail Sales, Brexit Demands and Sterling Support
2020-01-17 09:00:00
US Dollar May Fall if Consumer Data Fuels Fed Easing Bets
2020-01-17 08:00:00
Dollar, Yen Crosses and Global Indices Test Resistance as Dow Extends Rally
2020-01-17 04:00:00
Gold Prices May Rise if Davos Forum, IMF Outlook Spur Easing Bets
2020-01-18 20:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Something for Everyone on the Charts
2020-01-17 22:00:00
Oil Price Analysis: Crude Oil Catches Support – WTI Levels to Watch
2020-01-17 18:00:00
Gold Prices Edge Down as US-China Trade Deal Boosts Risk Appetite
2020-01-16 07:49:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-17 15:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) - Cryptocurrency Rally Continues
2020-01-17 10:58:00
GBP/USD to Track December Range Ahead of Brexit Deadline

2020-01-18 23:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
British Pound Talking Points

  • GBP/USD may face range bound conditions ahead of the Brexit deadline as the decline from earlier this month fails to spur a test of the December low (1.2896).

Technical Forecast for British Pound: Bullish

GBP/USD has been largely influenced by the Brexit saga as the UK remains committed in leaving the European Union (EU), but the exchange rate may face range-bound conditions ahead of the January 31 deadline as the reversal from the 2019 low (1.1958) appears to have run its course.

During the correction, GBP/USD took out the March high (1.3381), with the appreciation in the exchange rate pushing the Relative Strength Index (RSI) above 70 and into overbought territory.

However, GBP/USD appears to be stuck within the December range as the decline fromthe start of 2020 fails to generate a test of last month’s low (1.2896). Developments in the RSI highlight a similar dynamic as the oscillator falls back from overbought territory, with the indicator snapping the upward trend from August.

In turn, GBP/USD may continue to consolidate as the bullish momentum abates, and the exchange rate may stage a larger rebound over the coming days as it carves a series of higher highs and lows from the weekly low (1.2954).

GBP/USD Daily Chart

GBPUSD Daily Chart

Source: Trading View

The technical outlook for GBP/USD has become less eventful compared to the volatility seen at the end of 2019 as the decline from the start of the yearappears to have stalled ahead of the December low (1.2896).

As a result, GBP/USD may face range-bound conditions ahead of the Brexit deadline as the Fibonacci overlap around 1.2890 (23.6% expansion) to 1.2950 (23.6% expansion) appears to be providing support, which largely lines up with the December low (1.2896).

The rebound from the monthly low (1.2954) may gather pace as GBP/USD carves a series of higher highs and lows, with a break/close above 1.3090 (38.2% retracement) raising the scope for a move towards the overlap around 1.3310 (100% expansion) to 1.3370 (78.6% expansion).

Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

2020-01-18 13:00:00
2020-01-18 06:00:00
2020-01-18 02:15:00
2020-01-17 22:00:00
