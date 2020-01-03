We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
S&P 500 Leads Risk On 2020 Opening Rally, Dollar Heads Off Breakdown
2020-01-03 04:16:00
US Dollar Bulls Ease, GBP/USD Flips to Long, EUR/USD Deteriorates - COT Report
2020-01-02 09:15:00
GBP/USD
News
Sterling Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rattled by USD Rally, Support Levels Near
2020-01-03 12:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD - US Market Open
2020-01-02 12:00:00
USD/JPY
News
USD/JPY Extends Losses on ISM Manufacturing Miss
2020-01-03 15:30:00
USD/CAD Upside Capped, Crude Oil Spikes on US Airstrikes - US Market Open
2020-01-03 13:35:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Outlook Bullish as XAU/USD Approaches Key Resistance
2020-01-03 22:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Targets 2019 Highs- GLD Levels
2020-01-03 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
News
USD/CAD Upside Capped, Crude Oil Spikes on US Airstrikes - US Market Open
2020-01-03 13:35:00
Strait of Hormuz: The World's Most Important Oil Chokepoint
2020-01-03 12:30:00
Bitcoin
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2020-01-03 17:00:00
2020 Breakout Trades: Gold, Dow & Bitcoin - Charts to Watch
2020-01-02 14:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Bullish as XAU/USD Approaches Key Resistance

2020-01-03 22:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
GOLD PRICES OUTLOOK: BULLISH

  • Gold prices may continue to rise as XAU/USD approaches key resistance
  • Clearing the multi-layered ceiling opens the door to another bullish spike
  • However, technical cues on a monthly chart are sending worrying signals

Gold prices have risen a little over three percent after clearing the September descending resistance channel, around the same time the precious metal clocked in six-year highs. XAU/USD is now hovering just below the 1532.01-1535 resistance range (white dotted lines). If gold prices clear this area with follow-through, it could open the door to re-testing the multi-layered ceiling between 1551.96 and 1557.10.

Gold Prices – Daily Chart

Gold Daily Price Chart

Gold prices chart created using TradingView

Looking at a weekly chart shows the XAU/USD has been on a steady rise since late-2016, with the slope of appreciation steeping in May 2019 before buying pressure surrendered and a selloff ensued. Following the bearish correction, the yellow metal has made a recovery after bottoming out around 1445.82 (gold-dotted line), close to the 23.6 percent Fibonacci extension level.

Gold Prices – Weekly Chart

Gold Weekly Price Chart

Gold prices chart created using TradingView

However, zooming out to a monthly chart shows what could be a discouraging picture for gold bulls. Negative RSI divergence show upside momentum since August has been ebbing while gold prices trade above that month’s close. While this does not necessarily precede a turn lower, the incongruity between momentum and prices may be something traders will begin monitoring with greater scrutiny.

Gold Prices – Monthly Chart

Gold Monthly Price Chart

Gold prices chart created using TradingView

GOLD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

