EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: ECB Minutes May Catalyze EUR/USD Capitulation
2019-11-21 08:00:00
GBP Holds Up After Close Brexit Debate, Bulls Watch Tory Poll Lead
2019-11-21 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Briefing: Scottish Independence Climbs the Election Agenda
2019-11-21 09:00:00
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Turn to OECD Outlook as Trade War Rages
2019-11-21 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US-China Trade Talks Risk Breaking Down, USD/JPY Currency Options Signal Fears
2019-11-21 09:10:00
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis: Japanese Stocks Ready to Drop?
2019-11-21 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Firm on New US-China Trade Doubts, OECD, ECB Eyed
2019-11-21 07:42:00
Dow Tumbles, USDCNH Spikes on Trade Deal Doubts
2019-11-20 18:08:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, DAX & Commodity Technical Outlook | Video
2019-11-20 13:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bears Show Teeth, Technical Break Near Confirmation
2019-11-20 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-20 15:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Remains Under Technical Pressure as $8,000 Looms
2019-11-19 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • China invites US trade negotiators for more talks - WSJ
  • OECD growth forecasts - 2019 global at 2.9% (unch) - 2020 global at 2.9% (-0.1ppt) - 2019 US at 2.3% (-0.1ppt) - 2020 US at 2% (unch) - 2019 Euro Area at 1.2% (+0.1ppt) - 2020 Euro Area 1.1% (+0.1ppt)
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX as he discusses a wide range of topics with emphasis on psychology, trade execution, and risk management with the goal of helping traders improve performance. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/602330483?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • $NOKSEK at current levels remain sticky with vanilla options worth 9.8bln rolling off at 1.0550 https://t.co/1mydJjGnFR
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Bundesbank Publishes Financial Stability Review due at 10:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-21
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR OECD Economic Outlook due at 10:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-21
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Public Finances (PSNCR) (Pounds) (OCT), Actual: 0.4b Expected: N/A Previous: 2.7b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-21
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/RwZCxTiBF3
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Central Government NCR (OCT), Actual: 0.1B Expected: N/A Previous: 14.8b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-21
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Public Sector Net Borrowing (OCT), Actual: 10.5b Expected: 8.6b Previous: 8.7b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-21
US-China Trade Talks Risk Breaking Down, USD/JPY Currency Options Signal Fears

2019-11-21 09:10:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

US-China Trade War Analysis & News

  • Hong Kong Bill to Weigh on US-China Trade Talks
  • Option Markets Highlighting Concerns Over Possible Breakdown in Trade Talks

Hong Kong Bill to Weigh on US-China Trade Talks

Overnight, the House of Representatives passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act by 417-1 with the bill now going to President Trump to either sign into law or veto. The bill would entail an annual review of the special treatment that Hong Kong receives under US law and would require the US to impose sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials who are deemed responsible for human rights violations. Consequently, equity markets dropped overnight with safe-haven assets benefitting, given that this looks increasingly likely that this will weigh on US-China trade talks, raising the risk of a potential breakdown in trade talks yet again. Alongside this, Reuters reported that the US-China phase one agreement could be pushed into next year and thus prolonging the economic uncertainty.

Option Markets Highlighting Concerns Over Possible Breakdown in Trade Talks

In light of the US passing the Hong Kong bill, option markets have been showing increased demand for Japanese Yen calls over puts, prompting risk reversals on both the 1-week and 1-month to fall to 4-week lows. In turn, this highlights that USD/JPY may be set for a larger pullback on the back of a deteriorating risk environment amid the potential failure in US-China trade talks. In the short term however, with vanilla option expiries littered around 108.00-108.75, volatility in the currency may be somewhat constrained.

Option expiries

USD/JPY: 108.00 (850mln), 108.15-20 (722mln), 108.25-35 (1.7bln), 108.40-50 (2.7bln), 108.65-75 (1.3bln)

USDJPY Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (Mar 2019 – Nov 2019)

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

