News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Rebound in Focus Following RSI Buy Signal
2021-11-30 19:00:00
How Will the Omicron Variant Impact Markets? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-30 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will the Omicron Variant Impact Markets? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-30 18:00:00
Crude Oil Drops Ahead of ‘OPEC+’ Meeting after Current Vaccine Effectiveness Questioned
2021-11-30 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will the Omicron Variant Impact Markets? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-30 18:00:00
Covid Worries Don’t Capsize Markets Just Yet, But Watch the Dow and US Dollar
2021-11-30 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will the Omicron Variant Impact Markets? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-30 18:00:00
XAU/USD Forecast: Gold Price Plummets After Fed Chair Powell’s Speech
2021-11-30 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will the Omicron Variant Impact Markets? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-30 18:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Approaching Key Support Levels
2021-11-25 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Omicron Impact on Markets to Wane | Sentiment Webinar
2021-11-30 12:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Sink as Moderna CEO Warns on Omicron Ahead of OPEC+. Where To for WTI?
2021-11-30 06:00:00
More View more
How Will the Omicron Variant Impact Markets? - MKT Call: Macro

How Will the Omicron Variant Impact Markets? - MKT Call: Macro

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

MKT CALL: MACRO OVERVIEW:

  • The omicron variant, is rattling market participants – even as risk assets are in their most favorable time of the year, according to seasonality studies.
  • Fed Chair Powell dismissed the term ‘transitory’ from the Fed’s lexicon, suggesting that a faster pace of tapering could arrive sooner than later to combat inflation pressures.
  • The net-result of omicron variant concerns coupled with the prospect of a more hawkish Fed has sent jitters through global financial markets.

Volatility Lingering in Markets

In this week’s edition of MKT Call: Macro (formerly The Macro Setup), we talked about news surrounding the latest COVID-19 mutation, the omicron variant, is rattling market participants – even as risk assets are in their most favorable time of the year, according to seasonality studies. Moreover, traders are betting that the Federal Reserve will be less hawkish because of the omicron variant, setting back the US Dollar.

But comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday appeared to disabuse market participants of the notion that a more hawkish Fed hasn’t arrived. Speaking in front of Congress, Fed Chair Powell dismissed the term ‘transitory’ from the Fed’s lexicon, suggesting that a faster pace of tapering could arrive sooner than later to combat inflation pressures that have “spread” more widely than otherwise anticipated.

The net-result of omicron variant concerns coupled with the prospect of a more hawkish Fed has sent jitters through global financial markets, sparking more volatility as November comes to a close. Accordingly, significant price swings in the US Dollar (via the DXY Index), gold prices, oil prices, and US stock markets may be a feature, not a bug, of the near-term trading environment.

*For commentary from Dan Nathan, Guy Adami, and myself on the US Dollar (via the DXY Index), the US S&P 500, gold prices, Bitcoin, among others, please watch the video embedded at the top of this article.

CHARTS OF THE WEEK

Eurodollar Futures Contract Spread (DECEMBER 2021-DECEMBER 2023) [ORANGE], US 2s5s10s Butterfly [BLUE], DXY Index [WHITE]: Daily Chart (JANUARY 2021 to NOVEMBER 2021) (Chart 1)

How Will the Omicron Variant Impact Markets? - MKT Call: Macro

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (MAY2020 TO NOVEMBER 2021) (CHART 2)

How Will the Omicron Variant Impact Markets? - MKT Call: Macro

EUR/USD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: MONTHLY CHART (NOVEMBER 2007 TO NOVEMBER 2021) (CHART 3)

How Will the Omicron Variant Impact Markets? - MKT Call: Macro

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Volatility Picking Up in FX Markets - MKT Call: Macro
Volatility Picking Up in FX Markets - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-23 18:00:00
What Does Inflation Surge Mean for Gold, Stocks, & the US Dollar? - MKT Call: Macro
What Does Inflation Surge Mean for Gold, Stocks, & the US Dollar? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-16 18:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: Hot Inflation's Impact on USD, Gold, Bitcoin, & Stocks
Mid-Week Market Updates: Hot Inflation's Impact on USD, Gold, Bitcoin, & Stocks
2021-11-10 19:15:00
Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro
Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-09 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
AUD/USD
Mixed
EUR/USD
Bullish
Gold
Bearish
Oil - Brent Crude
Bitcoin