EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Volatility Picking Up in FX Markets - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-23 18:00:00
US Dollar Rally Halted amid Mixed November US Markit PMIs
2021-11-23 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Volatility Picking Up in FX Markets - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-23 18:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Still at Risk After Hitting 2-Month Low
2021-11-23 08:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Volatility Picking Up in FX Markets - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-23 18:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Sinks, Dow Jones Outperforms after Powell Renomination. Nikkei 225 at Risk
2021-11-23 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Major Bearish Technical Reversal - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-11-23 19:14:00
Volatility Picking Up in FX Markets - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-23 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Volatility Picking Up in FX Markets - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-23 18:00:00
US Dollar Rally Halted amid Mixed November US Markit PMIs
2021-11-23 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Bullish Price Action Fuel by Hawkish Fed Rhetoric
2021-11-23 16:00:00
US Dollar Rally Halted amid Mixed November US Markit PMIs
2021-11-23 15:00:00
Volatility Picking Up in FX Markets - MKT Call: Macro

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
MKT CALL: MACRO OVERVIEW:

  • Fed rate hikes continue to climb, particularly after Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Fed Governor Lael Brainard focused on fighting inflation during their nomination remarks.
  • Gold prices have been clobbered as Fed rate hike odds have risen, and now a false breakout scenario is in play.
  • The Turkish Lira is melting down for a variety of reasons – none of which can be resolved easily.

A New Week Brings New Dollar Highs

In this week’s edition of MKT Call: Macro (formerly The Macro Setup), we talked about how the Federal Reserve’s stance on fighting hot US inflation rates may have shifted, why the reversal in US stock markets and gold prices are rooted in the same catalyst, and how geopolitical and policy concerns are impacting both the Euro and the Turkish Lira.

If you rewind the clock to the November Fed meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell mentioned that the rate of tapering QE was only set in stone for November and December, at a pace of $15B/month. Implicitly, he suggested that tapering could increase in early-2022 if data warranted as much. In his remarks yesterday after being renominated for a second term as Fed Chair, Powell, like Fed Governor Lael Brainard – who was nominated for Vice Chair – focused on fighting inflation as a top priority.

Markets are thus behaving as if not only will the Fed accelerate its rate of stimulus winddown, but will also move quicker on interest rates than previously anticipated. At the end of last week, Fed funds futures were discounting an 81% chance of a 25-bps rate hike by June 2022; those odds have now risen to 97%.

The prospect of faster tapering and a rate hike sooner than otherwise expected is proving to be beneficial for the US Dollar – but hazardous for both US equity markets and gold prices. Breadth has been poor in US stock markets over the past week or so, and the latest turn in speculation around the Fed is a detrimental development near-term. For gold prices, it appears that a false bullish breakout occurred, putting into focus a move to the otherside of their multi-month consolidation.

*For commentary from Dan Nathan, Guy Adami, and myself on the US Dollar (via the DXY Index), the US S&P 500, gold prices, Bitcoin, the Turkish Lira, among others, please watch the video embedded at the top of this article.

CHARTS OF THE WEEK

Eurodollar Futures Contract Spread (DECEMBER 2021-DECEMBER 2023) [ORANGE], US 2s5s10s Butterfly [BLUE], DXY Index [WHITE]: Daily Chart (JANUARY 2021 to NOVEMBER 2021) (Chart 1)

Volatility Picking Up in FX Markets - MKT Call: Macro

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (MAY 2019 TO NOVEMBER 2021) (CHART 2)

Volatility Picking Up in FX Markets - MKT Call: Macro

EUR/USD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: MONTHLY CHART (NOVEMBER 2007 TO NOVEMBER 2021) (CHART 3)

Volatility Picking Up in FX Markets - MKT Call: Macro

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

What Does Inflation Surge Mean for Gold, Stocks, & the US Dollar? - MKT Call: Macro
What Does Inflation Surge Mean for Gold, Stocks, & the US Dollar? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-16 18:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: Hot Inflation's Impact on USD, Gold, Bitcoin, & Stocks
Mid-Week Market Updates: Hot Inflation's Impact on USD, Gold, Bitcoin, & Stocks
2021-11-10 19:15:00
Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro
Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-09 18:00:00
Markets Around the November Fed Meeting – The Macro Setup
Markets Around the November Fed Meeting – The Macro Setup
2021-11-03 15:00:00
