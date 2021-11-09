News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-09 18:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-11-09 15:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-09 19:00:00
Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-09 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-09 19:00:00
Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-09 18:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Technical Breakout Nears - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-11-09 18:55:00
Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-09 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-09 18:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-11-09 15:15:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook: Bull Flag Pattern Unravels Following Four Day Decline
2021-11-09 16:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Are They Establishing Ranges?
2021-11-09 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @MKTCall: As goes Tesla, so goes the market? @RiskReversal and @GuyAdami discuss Michael Burry's comments on Tesla and the broader mar…
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.27% Oil - US Crude: 0.00% Silver: -0.60% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/8G4hFXjdN5
  • Fed's Kashkari: - If the labor force does not rebound fully in the next few quarters, higher inflation may be sustained and growth may slow
  • USD/JPY extends the decline from the start of the week as the 10-Year US Treasury yield sits near the monthly low (1.44%). Get your $USDJPY market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/yNYio28DTj https://t.co/OSv8UMG5Yg
  • BIDEN-XI VIRTUAL SUMMIT NOW PLANNED FOR NEXT WEEK
  • Fed's Kashkari: - I am keeping an open mind on the current stance on monetary policy - Once the taper finishes, the Fed will consider appropriate timing for rate hikes
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 88.71%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.33%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ZSldX3RPaC
  • $SPX support test in the bullish channel $SPY #ES_F https://t.co/ipNRGJWGfd https://t.co/sSvFirjgt2
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.02% Germany 30: -0.07% France 40: -0.10% US 500: -0.60% Wall Street: -0.61% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/EOCiOGzJzs
  • Gold price has been a ranging mess the past few months and how major confluent resistance gets treated here very soon could determine whether that continues to be the case or not. Get your market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/Knut1AJtWw https://t.co/BuC9yVfOGo
Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro

Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

MKT CALL: MACRO OVERVIEW:

  • US stocks’ rally may be reaching a short-term exhaustion point
  • Falling US real yields are clearing the way for higher gold prices
  • Fed rate hike odds may have hit a ceiling, which could prove problematic for the US Dollar

Lower Yields, Lower US Dollar

In this week’s edition of MKT Call: Macro (formerly The Macro Setup), we talked about how the rally by US equities may have reached a short-term exhaustion point, what Elon Musk’s Twitter poll means for Tesla’s stock price, as well as the latest drop lower in US yields – both Treasuries and inflation-adjusted rates.

Recall last week when we discussed that “there is greater than a 60% chance that the Fed hikes begin in June 2022 – it may be the case that the US Dollar is ‘priced to perfection’ – that is, it will be difficult for the Fed to yield a hawkish surprise that could spark a significant greenback rally.”

Indeed, with the Fed indicating that it won’t hike rates prior to the end of QE, which is on track for June 2022, it means that rates markets really can’t get more aggressive from here. If Fed rate hike odds have indeed hit a near-term ceiling, it means that the US Dollar is thus deprived of one of its most potent catalysts over the past few months.

In turn, a US Dollar that trades sideways to lower in the near-term may be good news for commodities (bolstered by a strong growth backdrop), but even beleaguered gold prices, which are now starting to make technical headway towards their summer swing highs.

*For commentary from Dan Nathan, Guy Adami, and myself on the US Dollar (via the DXY Index), the US S&P 500, gold prices, Bitcoin, among others, please watch the video embedded at the top of this article.

CHARTS OF THE WEEK

Eurodollar Futures Contract Spread (NOVEMBER 2021-DECEMBER 2023) [BLUE], US 2s5s10s Butterfly [ORANGE], DXY Index [WHITE]: 4-hour Chart (MAY 2021 to NOVEMBER 2021) (Chart 1)

Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (MAY 2020 TO NOVEMBER 2021) (CHART 2)

Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro

EUR/USD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (MARCH 2021 TO NOVEMBER 2021) (CHART 3)

Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Markets Around the November Fed Meeting – The Macro Setup
Markets Around the November Fed Meeting – The Macro Setup
2021-11-03 15:00:00
Markets Around the November Fed Meeting – The Macro Setup
Markets Around the November Fed Meeting – The Macro Setup
2021-11-02 17:00:00
Do we need to be worried about hyperinflation? - The Macro Setup
Do we need to be worried about hyperinflation? - The Macro Setup
2021-10-26 17:30:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: Volatility Trends & Options Outlook
Mid-Week Market Updates: Volatility Trends & Options Outlook
2021-10-20 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
AUD/USD
Bearish
EUR/USD
Mixed
Gold
Bullish
Oil - Brent Crude
Bitcoin