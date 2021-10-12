News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-12 16:30:00
EUR/USD Vulnerable to Further Losses as RSI Flirts with Oversold Zone
2021-10-12 14:00:00
News
Breaking News: IMF Economic Outlook Adds to Stagflation Fears, Growth Revised Lower
2021-10-12 13:43:00
Nikkei 225 Index Ricochets Amid Crude Oil Volatility. Where Will the Index land?
2021-10-12 07:00:00
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-10-12 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil, BTC/USD, US CPI, FOMC Minutes
2021-10-11 14:00:00
News
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Price Action Suggests Lower Levels
2021-10-12 12:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Potential- XAU/USD Opening-Range Setup
2021-10-11 18:00:00
News
GBP/USD Technical Outlook Turning Bearish Again, Big Level Below to Watch
2021-10-12 16:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-12 16:30:00
News
Are We Still Buying the Dip? - The Macro Setup
2021-10-12 17:15:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-12 16:30:00
Real Time News
  • Fed's Bostic: - The labor market's speed of recovery will be impacted by labor force participation - The pandemic is forcing everyone to reconsider their relationship with the labor force
  • Fed's Bostic: - Markets are functioning well with ample liquidity - I do not anticipate tapering having a negative impact on the speed of the economic recovery
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.74%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 72.67%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/pRrsFqb0zM
  • Fed's Bostic: - Longer-term inflation expectations do not appear to be unhinged - I support tapering sooner rather than later
  • Fed's Bostic: - Underlying inflation is above the Committee's 2% target - Inflation is expected to remain above 2% in the future
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.37% Oil - US Crude: 0.10% Silver: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/DqN5aMBBuN
  • RT @DeItaone: *BOFA CEO SAYS SUPPLY-CHAIN SHOULD STRAIGHTEN OUT NEXT 6 MOS
  • Bank of America CEO Moynihan: - I am optimistic about the US economic outlook $SPX $BAC
  • Gold made a strong defense of support into the close of September with the October opening-range set just above uptrend support- we’re on breakout watch. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @MBForex here: https://t.co/R7mRAuxKfb https://t.co/1fGPnXJyBg
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.33% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.19% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.12% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.29% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/M85DUyUcyf
Are We Still Buying the Dip? - The Macro Setup

Are We Still Buying the Dip? - The Macro Setup

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst
THE MACRO SETUP OVERVIEW:

• The current economic recovery isn’t a normal business cycle recovery

USD/JPY tracking US yields higher ahead of US CPI

GBP/JPY breaks above descending triangle

EQUITIES LOSE MOMENTUM AS INFLATION CONCERNS RISE

Concerns are growing about the continuation on “buying the dip” as analysts are predicting less support from the Federal Reserve during this economic recovery given this is not a normal business cycle recovery, nor are inflationary pressures as we face a greatly distorted labor market amid uneven demand for goods and services.

There are also health factors involved and until those are cleared don't expect monetary and fiscal policy to have all the answers. In the face of this, the technical calls for a 15%/20% drop in stocks as the Fed has got the transitory call wrong may be starting to come into play, with the S&P 500 failing to close above a descending trendline despite breaking above it during the session.

US yields continue to pick up and the move in energy prices only seems to be adding fuel to the fire. With the 10-year treasury rates heading for 4-moht highs, USD/JPY seems to be the pair to trade the US CPI data release on Wednesday, given how it has been a rates trade for the last few months. JPY is most sensitive to widening rate differentials and it has also been hurt by demand for riskier commodity-linked currencies on the back of surging energy prices.

Another good trade against the JPY is GBP/JPY, with some recent hawkish comments from BOE Governor Bailey helping the Pound recover some of its recent losses. The technical picture for the pair is strong given it has broken above a descending triangle and bulls will likely be targeting the May 2021 highs above 156.

Finally, the path of least resistance for EUR/USD continues to be lower as it takes the opposite trade to the Dollar Basket, and with the DXY struggling to break above resistance at 94.25-94.80 then we may see some respite for EUR/USD.

*For commentary from Dan Nathan, Guy Adami, and myself on the Gold, Bitcoin, the Japanese Yen, and the Pound amongst others, please watch the video embedded at the top of this article.

CHARTS OF THE WEEK

USD/JPY vs US10Y TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (CHART 1)

Are We Still Buying the Dip? - The Macro Setup

GBP/JPY ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (CHART 2)

Are We Still Buying the Dip? - The Macro Setup

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (CHART 3)

Are We Still Buying the Dip? - The Macro Setup

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Bitcoin