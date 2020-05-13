We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Could Break Lower, Powell Speech in Focus
2020-05-13 08:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro at Key Range Floor. Now What?
2020-05-13 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Take Back Losses Despite Second Wave Covid Worries
2020-05-13 06:37:00
Natural Gas Prices Bounce On Hopes For Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-12 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Equity Bifurcation: US Dollar Builds into Range
2020-05-12 20:26:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Is the Rally Unfounded?
2020-05-12 17:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Take Back Losses Despite Second Wave Covid Worries
2020-05-13 06:37:00
Gold Price Holds Steady Even as Trump Pushes for Negative US Rates
2020-05-13 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Under Pressure From Rising Brexit Risk Premium - Cross Asset Correlation
2020-05-13 09:30:00
GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure as UK Economy Shrinks
2020-05-13 06:58:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY: US Dollar to Yen Mired by Fed Chair Powell Rate Outlook
2020-05-12 22:40:00
USD/JPY Breakout May Extend, Nasdaq Composite Outpaces Dow Jones
2020-05-11 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.50%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 73.43%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Rq0rLlZGoe
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications due at 11:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-13
  • Heads Up:🇿🇦 Retail Sales YoY due at 11:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-13
  • The Nasdaq 100 has been the clear winner amongst the three US indices. Get your #Nasdaq market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/42hHPUGUL8 https://t.co/5r3iZxzRvt
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.58% Gold: 0.04% Oil - US Crude: -0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/od1K03B8o8
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.37% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.36% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.31% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/V8iCcPr5LY
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.15% US 500: 0.14% FTSE 100: -1.20% Germany 30: -1.58% France 40: -1.88% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/9i8vC7hApk
  • German Constitutional Court President says they firmly believe ECB decision is good for Europe because it strengthens the rule of law
  • RT @DeItaOne: JAPAN ECONMIN NISHIMURA: APRIL ECONOMY WATCHERS' SURVEY SHOWS SPEED OF DETERIORATION IS VERY RAPID
  • USD/MXN Price Forecast: A Breakout or More Consolidation? More details in the link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/05/13/USDMXN-Price-Forecast-A-Breakout-or-More-Consolidation-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/eK5rEYGKLc
GBP/USD Under Pressure From Rising Brexit Risk Premium - Cross Asset Correlation

GBP/USD Under Pressure From Rising Brexit Risk Premium - Cross Asset Correlation

2020-05-13 09:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

GBP/USD Analysis & News

  • Risk-Reward Favours Pullback in Risk Appetite
  • Idiosyncratic Factors Sees GBP and Risk Appetite Correlation Breakdown in Short-Term
  • Lack of EU-UK Trade Progress to Present Renewed Pressure on GBP

Risk-Reward Favours Pullback in Risk Appetite

The last session saw markets swing back into a risk-off fashion as concerns over a possible second coronavirus wave increases. Alongside this, tensions between the US and China looks set to pick up once again with the Senate proposing a new bill to give President Trump the authority to impose sanctions on China over coronavirus. While Fed Chair Powell is expected to talk down the idea of negative interest rates. As such, the upside across equity markets are looking somewhat extended, and thus risk-reward favours a pullback. In this report we explore cross-asset correlations.

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 24% -6% 12%
Weekly 68% -18% 23%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Idiosyncratic Factors Sees GBP and Risk Appetite Correlation Breakdown in Short-Term

In recent times the Pound has shown an increasingly positive correlation to risk appetite. However, in the short-term the 1-week correlation has seen a breakdown in the link between GBP and risk sentiment, potentially as more idiosyncratic factors have placed pressure on the Pound, most notably from the rising Brexit premium.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Lack of EU-UK Trade Progress to Present Renewed Pressure on GBP

This week sees another round of EU-UK trade talks with a focus towards the backend of the week as to whether notable progress has been made on four key areas (fisheries, level playing field, governance of future partnership, and judicial cooperation in criminal matters). Failure to make material progress would undoubtfully raise Brexit concerns particularly with the UK remaining firm in sticking to the pledge to not ask for a transition period extension. With that said, a more pronounced turn lower in risk sentiment could leave GBP at risk of a larger pullback, particularly against the Japanese Yen.

Figure 1. FX Seasonality

GBP/USD Under Pressure From Rising Brexit Risk Premium - Cross Asset Correlation

GBP/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

GBP/USD Under Pressure From Rising Brexit Risk Premium - Cross Asset Correlation

Source: IG Charts

Cross-Asset CorrelationMatrix(1 Week, 1 Month & 3 Month Timeframe)

GBP/USD Under Pressure From Rising Brexit Risk Premium - Cross Asset CorrelationGBP/USD Under Pressure From Rising Brexit Risk Premium - Cross Asset CorrelationGBP/USD Under Pressure From Rising Brexit Risk Premium - Cross Asset Correlation

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX. The Topix is used a proxy for the Nikkei 225.

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Can Oil Prices Go Negative Again? - Cross Asset Correlation
Can Oil Prices Go Negative Again? - Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-28 09:30:00
Japanese Yen to Win Safe-Haven Battle Over Gold Prices: Cross Asset Correlation
Japanese Yen to Win Safe-Haven Battle Over Gold Prices: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-02 11:20:00
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Oil Price, US Rates Analysis: Cross Asset Correlation
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Oil Price, US Rates Analysis: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-03-31 10:30:00
USD/MXN Takes Off to All Time High, Will US Dollar Stop its Rally vs Mexican Peso?
USD/MXN Takes Off to All Time High, Will US Dollar Stop its Rally vs Mexican Peso?
2020-03-18 13:45:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.