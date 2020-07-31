AUD/CAD Forecast: Price May Reverse Lower

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: Eurozone Posts Record GDP Contraction, EUR/USD Unfazed
2020-07-31 09:50:00
EUR/USD Rate Forecast: Extreme RSI Reading in Focus Going Into August
2020-07-31 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Rebound But Chart Setup Warns of Topping
2020-07-31 05:12:00
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Curbs Supply Cut as GDP Growth Curtails
2020-07-30 21:15:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-07-30 19:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks Survive Fed, How About Earnings?
2020-07-30 16:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-07-30 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: After All-Time Highs, Time for Profit Taking? - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-07-30 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, AUD/JPY & More – Charts For Next Week
2020-07-31 11:30:00
FTSE 100 Pushing Down on Support as GBP/USD Strength Weighs
2020-07-31 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-07-29 15:30:00
US Recession Watch, July 2020 - Shapes of the Recovery: J-Curve
2020-07-29 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇿🇦 Balance of Trade (JUN) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Previous: ZAR15.94B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-31
  • A currency carry trade involves borrowing a low-yielding currency in order to buy a higher yielding currency in an attempt to profit from the interest rate differential. Find out if the carry trade suits your trading style here:https://t.co/sR7HqpK8BI https://t.co/ieDffvG2ZN
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.12%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.17%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VMdhmMbSFW
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Business Confidence (JUL) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 38.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-31
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.69% Gold: 0.90% Oil - US Crude: 0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/cCn1V7bFq7
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.27% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.15% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.04% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.02% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/NdGOkb9Iwa
  • 🇮🇹 Retail Sales MoM (JUN) Actual: 12.1% Previous: 24% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-31
  • Some good old $GBPJPY month-end demand - A lot of noise on this during 1500-1600BST - 200DMA at 137.51 for the techs https://t.co/X1VLmvsPF8
  • 🇮🇹 Retail Sales MoM (JUN) Actual: 12.1% Previous: 24.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-31
  • The bullish engulfing candle is one of the forex market's most clear-cut price action signals for reversals and continuation. Learn more about this price action trading signal here:https://t.co/oiqExViqWI https://t.co/nEanIKKr2d
AUD/CAD Forecast: Price May Reverse Lower

AUD/CAD Forecast: Price May Reverse Lower

2020-07-31 09:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

Aussie Dollar vs Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast

  • Bull’s momentum has eased, but the bias higher
  • AUD vs CAD price chart exposes a possible reversal on the horizon

A Multi-Month High

Last week, AUD/CAD hit a near 20-month high at 0.9640. However, the price retreated after as some bulls seemed to cut back. Ultimately, a weekly candlestick closed modestly in the green with a 0.4% gain.

Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) abandoned overbought territory (70) and fell to 60 highlighting that bulls were losing momentum.

AUD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (NoV 25, 2018 – July 31, 2020) Zoomed Out

AUDCAD daily price chart 31-07-20 Zoomed out
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

AUD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (June 4 – July 31, 2020) Zoomed IN

AUDCAD daily price chart 31-07-20 Zoomed in

Yesterday, AUD/CAD climbed to the current 0.9633- 0.9740 trading zone indicating that bulls were still in charge.

However, it’s important to note the price and RSI divergence as the former created a higher high, while the latter created a lower high, signalling a possible reversal of the upward trend.

A daily close below the low end of the current trading zone could reverse the price’s direction towards the weekly support level at 0.9444 ( July 2019 high).

On the other hand, a daily close above the high end of the zone could encourage bulls to extend the rally towards the monthly resistance level at 0.9917 (April 2017 low) .

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

AUD/CAD Four-Hour PRICE CHART (JUNE 22 – JULY 31, 2020)

AUDCAD four hour price chart 31-07-20

On July 24, AUD/CAD rebounded from the lower bound support line of the bullish channel originated from the June 21 low at 0.9268 then rallied after and broke above the higher bound resistance line of the same channel reflecting a stronger upward momentum.

To conclude, while the bullish bias is still in place the price/RSI divergence provides a good base of a possible reversal. Additionally, a break below the higher bound support of the aforementioned bullish channel highlights a weaker bullish sentiment.

Therefore, a break below 0.9628 could send AUD/CAD towards 0.9578, while a break above 0.9786 may trigger a rally towards 0.9890. As such, the support and resistance levels underscored on the four-hour chart should be kept in focus.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/NZD Price: Key Chart Levels and Signals to Consider
AUD/NZD Price: Key Chart Levels and Signals to Consider
2020-07-30 15:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Reversal Signals on AUD/JPY Price Chart
Australian Dollar Forecast: Reversal Signals on AUD/JPY Price Chart
2020-07-29 09:44:00
GBP/NZD Forecast: Reversal Signals on GBP vs NZD Price Chart
GBP/NZD Forecast: Reversal Signals on GBP vs NZD Price Chart
2020-07-23 15:00:00
GBP/NZD Forecast: Price Faces Critical Resistance Level
GBP/NZD Forecast: Price Faces Critical Resistance Level
2020-07-16 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/CAD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.