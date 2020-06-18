GBP/CHF Price Forecast: Bears Gain Momentum

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Struggles Ahead of EU Meeting on European Recovery Fund
2020-06-18 04:42:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rallies Infeebled by Virus Headlines - Key Levels
2020-06-17 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rise Capped By Fed's Powell, Chart Warns of Topping
2020-06-17 02:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
2020-06-15 15:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Stages Rebound as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Climbs, Dow Slumps
2020-06-18 14:45:00
Dow Loses Traction Amid Fundamental Competition, Pound Tops Fundamental Risk
2020-06-18 05:20:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Holds Below Key Resistance, Range Remains
2020-06-17 18:35:00
Gold Price Forecast: Consolidation Keeps Bulls Alive - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-06-17 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jun 03, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26.
2020-06-18 12:23:00
Bank of England Boosts QE by GBP100bn, GBP/USD Spikes Higher Then Calms
2020-06-18 11:23:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Outlook Hinges on BoJ Forward Guidance
2020-06-16 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

Bank of England increases QE program by £100 billion, bank rate unchanged

Real Time News
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.193% 3-Year: 0.219% 5-Year: 0.328% 7-Year: 0.525% 10-Year: 0.700% 30-Year: 1.478% $TNX
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.17% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.27% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.38% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.45% 🇬🇧GBP: -1.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/T5hAOBGFp6
  • Global Google search interest for 'bubble' is a the highest since Dec 2015. I've noticed the number of warning articles in Google News business has increased noticeably https://t.co/pjn2Lnqhaw
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.02% Wall Street: -0.10% FTSE 100: -0.41% Germany 30: -0.80% France 40: -1.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Glx8ZbpyXO
  • Florida virus cases increase 3.9% versus prior 7-day average of 3.0% - BBG
  • You can't make a straight-line correlation out of this, but here is the weekly change in US initial jobless claims (adding another 1.5mln this past week) overlaid with the year-over-year change in US GDP https://t.co/1atpNu19h7
  • Bank of England leaves interest rates unchanged at 0.1%, hikes QE by GBP100 billion. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/VmtrJeTfZl https://t.co/I05OHHDWZs
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.17% Gold: -0.32% Silver: -0.63% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/kyB9bQDCFb
  • Here is an equally-weighted Pound index overlaid with the 10-year Gilt yield. The currency response to the BOE's upgrade isn't a surprise, but the yield response is https://t.co/Wn18xdBhFh
  • Tune in to @PeterHanksFX 's #webinar at 11:00 AM ET/3:00 PM GMT to learn how to identify trends with trader #sentiment. Register here: https://t.co/MqVMi2INbJ https://t.co/YfVnypK5la
GBP/CHF Price Forecast: Bears Gain Momentum

GBP/CHF Price Forecast: Bears Gain Momentum

2020-06-18 14:16:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

British Pound vs Swiss Franc Technical Forecast

  • Weaker risk-on sentiment boosts Swiss Franc demand
  • Bearish signals on GBP vs CHF price chart

GBP/CHF- Bulls Ease up

On June 5, GBP/CHF rallied to a three-month high at 1.2259 however, the price declined after as some bulls seemed to cut back. Last week, bulls eased up further and caused the weekly candlestick to close in the red with a 2.0% loss.

The latest updates of a potential second wave of the Coronavirus in China and the resurgence of coronavirus cases in the US weighed on the market’s optimism and increased demand on safe havens causing British pound bulls to exit the market.

GBP/CHF Daily PRice CHART (July 20, 2018 – June 18, 2020) Zoomed Out

GBPCHF daily price chart zoomed out 18-06-20
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

GBP/CHF Daily PRice CHART (March 10 – June 18, 2020) Zoomed In

GBPCHF daily price chart zoomed in 18-06-20

On June 11, GBP/CHF closed below the 50-day moving average and generated a bearish signal. This week, the price failed to close above this indicator and declined to the current trading zone 1.1715 -1.1925 highlighting that bearish momentum remains intact.

Today, the pair has broken below the uptrend line originated from the May 21 low at 1.1774 reflecting a stronger bearish sentiment. Therefore, a close below the low end of the aforementioned zone may encourage bears to press GBPCHF towards 1.1520.

With that said, any close above the high end of the zone reflects bear’s indecision and may cause a rally towards 1.2092. Any further close above that level could extend the rally towards 1.2381.

See the daily chart (zoomed in) to know more about the key levels to monitor in both scenarios.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

GBP/CHF Four Hour PRice CHART (April 22 – June 18, 2020)

GBPCHF four hour price chart 18-06-20

Yesterday, GBP/CHF broke below the uptrend line originated from the June 11 low at 1.1838, and generated a bearish signal. Today, the price has rebounded from the same line indicating that bears were in charge. Nonetheless, any break above the downtrend line originated from the June 10 High at 1.2130 would be considered a bullish signal.

Thus, a break above 1.1962 could trigger a rally towards 1.2068. In turn, a break below 1.1652 may cause send GBPCHF towards 1.1520. Yet, the technical levels underscored on the chart should be kept in focus.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi,Market analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/CHF Price Forecast: May Rally Further As Support Holds
GBP/CHF Price Forecast: May Rally Further As Support Holds
2020-05-28 14:15:00
JPY Price Action: CHF/JPY & CAD/JPY May Fall Further
JPY Price Action: CHF/JPY & CAD/JPY May Fall Further
2020-05-05 14:13:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Bearish Signals on AUD/JPY Price Chart
Australian Dollar Outlook: Bearish Signals on AUD/JPY Price Chart
2020-04-21 14:00:00
Australian Dollar Price Forecast: Will AUD/JPY Repeat its Failure?
Australian Dollar Price Forecast: Will AUD/JPY Repeat its Failure?
2020-04-08 14:32:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/CHF
News & Analysis at your fingertips.