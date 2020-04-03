We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch, Breakdown Ahead

2020-04-03 10:00:00

2020-04-03 10:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar Analysis and Talking Points

  • AUD/USD | Vulnerable to the Downside
  • Australian Dollar Rallies Offer Attractive Pullbacks
  • Break of 0.6000 Could Extend Move Towards 0.5800

AUD/USD | Vulnerable to the Downside

Throughout the week, we had been signalling that the recent surge in equity markets had been nothing more than a bear market rally, which is typically common following a plethora of stimulus measures. Alongside this, equity inflows in the run up to month and quarter end portfolio rebalancing had also provided support. However, with this now out the way, we see risks remain skewed to the downside in the coming weeks with the potential for equities to retest the lows. As such, the Australian Dollar is likely to remain vulnerable in the short run with rallies in the currency offering attractive levels for pullbacks.

AUD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 16% 9%
Weekly 0% 30% 15%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Australian Dollar Technical Outlook

Once again, AUD/USD has topped out at 0.6200, which in turn puts pressure back on the 0.6000 handle with a closing break below raising the risk of move towards 0.5800. Keep in mind, that when equity markets are selling off, the Australian Dollar is among the primary underperformers in currency markets, particularly against the US Dollar and Japanese Yen.

Implied Weekly range (0.5850-0.6200)

Support

Resistance

0.6004

Oct’08 Low

0.6200

-

0.5950

-

0.6271

76.4% Fib

0.5786

23.6% Fib

0.6300

-

AUD/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: IG Charts

Source: IG Charts

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

