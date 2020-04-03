Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch, Breakdown Ahead

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.60%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.39%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/uZdj6SHMh9

Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 4.85% Silver: 0.28% Gold: -0.13%

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac may require a bailout if lockdown lasts - FT

Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: -0.23% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.46% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.46% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.89% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.08%

Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.16% France 40: -0.82% US 500: -1.04% Wall Street: -1.13%

Brent Crude popping higher +10%...Daily chart looks interesting - Gaps like to be filled ($40-$45)....@DailyFX #oott https://t.co/WNTEwjVPmb

