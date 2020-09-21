News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Bulls Exiting, GBP/USD Negatives Rise, AUD/USD Flips Bullish - COT Report
2020-09-21 09:45:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/AUD, EUR/CAD
2020-09-21 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Yen, NZD, RBNZ, Powell Testifies
2020-09-20 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable Amid Fading Demand, Oversupply Concerns
2020-09-20 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Yen, NZD, RBNZ, Powell Testifies
2020-09-20 16:00:00
Dow Jones Tries to Turn Green on Upbeat Consumer Sentiment Data
2020-09-18 14:25:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rebound from 50-Day SMA Intact Ahead of Fed Testimony
2020-09-21 05:00:00
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Tailwinds Remains Strong
2020-09-20 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Bulls Exiting, GBP/USD Negatives Rise, AUD/USD Flips Bullish - COT Report
2020-09-21 09:45:00
GBP/USD To Extend Slide on No-Deal Brexit Fears, Covid-19 Second Wave
2020-09-21 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Yen, NZD, RBNZ, Powell Testifies
2020-09-20 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Exhibits Bullish Behavior as BoJ Braces for Negative CPI
2020-09-19 13:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Join @MBForex at 8:30 AM ET/12:30 PM GMT for his weekly strategy #webinar Register here: https://t.co/VAnAfZU02T https://t.co/9cYgahVG14
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-21
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.79%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 74.27%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/QbLm38JxQh
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.93% Silver: -1.67% Oil - US Crude: -2.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/zljwnQwRbk
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4hCZC https://t.co/GgrFV6rChg
  • Prior to the oil blockade in January, Libya had been producing circa 1.1mbpd https://t.co/ZS6LPcKbyF
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.42% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.23% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.39% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.50% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.58% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.65% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/0EqnRHMZJ3
  • Libya has restarted oil production by 90kbpd and will resume an extra 220kbpd on September 24th, according to sources #OOTT
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -1.50% Wall Street: -1.78% France 40: -3.30% Germany 30: -3.41% FTSE 100: -3.62% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/2G6XT0J6v5
  • Tune in to @nickcawley1 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to prepare for key UK events and markets in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/xewSeUoDaT https://t.co/I8N4F5SmRK
Euro Bulls Exiting, GBP/USD Negatives Rise, AUD/USD Flips Bullish - COT Report

Euro Bulls Exiting, GBP/USD Negatives Rise, AUD/USD Flips Bullish - COT Report

2020-09-21 09:45:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, COT Report –Analysis

  • Euro Bulls Head for the Exit as US Dollar Faces a Short Squeeze
  • Negative Concoction for the Pound as Positioning Moves Back to Neutral
  • Australian Dollar Flips Bullish at the Wrong Time

The Predictive Power of the COT Report

How to Read the CFTC Report

Euro Bulls Exiting, GBP/USD Negatives Rise, AUD/USD Flips Bullish - COT Report

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to September 15th, released September 18th)

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Euro Bulls Exiting, GBP/USD Negatives Rise, AUD/USD Flips Bullish - COT Report

In the latest reporting week, speculators have more meaningfully reduced their US Dollar shorts, which were cut by $1.89bln against G10 currencies. As risk sentiment looks to remain fragile heading into the US election, particularly with a resurgence of COVID cases, the US Dollar may stand to gain going forward, with a reversal likely to be exacerbated by a squeeze in bearish bets.

Positioning in the Pound moved back to neutral territory after net longs were slashed by $848mln following a jump in outright shorts. As GBP faces a poisonous concoction of negative BoE rate chatter, heightened Brexit uncertainty and risks of renewed lockdown measures amid an increase in COVID cases, I am a not convinced that GBP/USD has established a floor and thus risks a deeper setback.

The Euro saw a sizeable cut in net longs of $2.5mln, however, given that positioning remains stretched, conditions appear ripe for a greater retracement in the Euro, allowing for a greater clear out of net longs. Elsewhere, the Australian Dollar flipped to net long following a $1.3bln boost, prompted by a short squeeze. That said, in light of the current backdrop, this may be the wrong time to flip bullish.

Euro Bulls Exiting, GBP/USD Negatives Rise, AUD/USD Flips Bullish - COT Report

US Dollar |

Euro Bulls Exiting, GBP/USD Negatives Rise, AUD/USD Flips Bullish - COT Report

EUR/USD |

Euro Bulls Exiting, GBP/USD Negatives Rise, AUD/USD Flips Bullish - COT ReportEuro Bulls Exiting, GBP/USD Negatives Rise, AUD/USD Flips Bullish - COT Report

GBP/USD |

Euro Bulls Exiting, GBP/USD Negatives Rise, AUD/USD Flips Bullish - COT ReportEuro Bulls Exiting, GBP/USD Negatives Rise, AUD/USD Flips Bullish - COT Report

USD/JPY |

Euro Bulls Exiting, GBP/USD Negatives Rise, AUD/USD Flips Bullish - COT ReportEuro Bulls Exiting, GBP/USD Negatives Rise, AUD/USD Flips Bullish - COT Report

USD/CHF |

Euro Bulls Exiting, GBP/USD Negatives Rise, AUD/USD Flips Bullish - COT ReportEuro Bulls Exiting, GBP/USD Negatives Rise, AUD/USD Flips Bullish - COT Report

USD/CAD |

Euro Bulls Exiting, GBP/USD Negatives Rise, AUD/USD Flips Bullish - COT ReportEuro Bulls Exiting, GBP/USD Negatives Rise, AUD/USD Flips Bullish - COT Report

AUD/USD |

Euro Bulls Exiting, GBP/USD Negatives Rise, AUD/USD Flips Bullish - COT ReportEuro Bulls Exiting, GBP/USD Negatives Rise, AUD/USD Flips Bullish - COT Report

NZD/USD |

Euro Bulls Exiting, GBP/USD Negatives Rise, AUD/USD Flips Bullish - COT ReportEuro Bulls Exiting, GBP/USD Negatives Rise, AUD/USD Flips Bullish - COT Report

For a more in-depth analysis on FX, check out the FX Forecast

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Longs Ease, GBP/USD Traders Complacent Over No-Deal Brexit Risks - COT Report
Euro Longs Ease, GBP/USD Traders Complacent Over No-Deal Brexit Risks - COT Report
2020-09-14 09:30:00
EUR/USD Longs Cut as ECB Fret Over Euro Strength - COT Report
EUR/USD Longs Cut as ECB Fret Over Euro Strength - COT Report
2020-09-07 09:30:00
US Dollar Shorts Easing, GBP/USD Flips to Net Long- COT Report
US Dollar Shorts Easing, GBP/USD Flips to Net Long- COT Report
2020-08-24 09:30:00
US Dollar Crowded Shorts at 9 Year High, Beware FOMO Traders - COT Report
US Dollar Crowded Shorts at 9 Year High, Beware FOMO Traders - COT Report
2020-08-17 09:30:00
Advertisement