Euro Bulls Persist, US Dollar Net Shorts Largest Since May 2018 - COT Report
2020-06-22 09:40:00
Euro Perched at Key Support as US Dollar Looks to Make a Comeback
2020-06-22 07:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Up with Stocks But Covid-19 Fears May Cap Gains
2020-06-22 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, USD/MXN
2020-06-21 16:00:00
Apple Closures Send Dow, S&P 500 Lower and Dollar Dons Safe Haven Suit
2020-06-22 01:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, USD/MXN
2020-06-21 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD End its Sideways Move?
2020-06-22 09:30:00
Gold Price Approaches 2020 High as Fed Balance Sheet Contracts
2020-06-22 05:00:00
Euro Bulls Persist, US Dollar Net Shorts Largest Since May 2018 - COT Report
2020-06-22 09:40:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slowly Moving Higher After Friday's Sell-Off
2020-06-22 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY & GBP/JPY Charts to Watch
2020-06-20 10:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-18 17:30:00
Euro Bulls Persist, US Dollar Net Shorts Largest Since May 2018 - COT Report

2020-06-22 09:40:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, COT Report –Analysis

  • Euro Net Longs Surge on Short Squeeze
  • US Dollar Shorts Largest Since May 2018
  • Speculators Follow Risk Sentiment as AUD Shorts are Unwound

The Predictive Power of the COT Report

How to Read the CFTC Report

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to June 9th, released June 12th)

In the week to June 16th, investors raised their short exposure in the US Dollar to its largest since May 2018 after a $6.789bln increase in net shorts against G10 currencies. In turn, with speculators appearing to be positioning themselves for a reflationary environment, increased concerns of a second wave could see USD shorts begin to unwind.

The bulk of the USD selling had been against the Euro, which saw net longs rise $2.9bln, taking overall bullish bets to $16.5bln. This had largely been attributed to the near 19k lot reduction in outrights shorts. EU fiscal integration has played a large part in the Euro positive story, as such, focus will be on getting the frugal four onside (Netherlands, Austria, Denmark, and Sweden) to agree on the recovery fund proposal throughout the summer.

The other major positioning change had been observed in the Australian Dollar with a $2bln pullback in net shorts, which in turn saw bearish positions fall to its lowest level since May 2018. Much like the Euro, this had been predominantly led by a short squeeze amid the notable recovery across risk sentiment.

Bearish sentiment for the Pound eased up with net shorts falling by 1/3 to $1.257bln, however, as Brexit risk premium is likely to persist throughout the summer and autumn, risks remain skewed to further weakness.

US Dollar |

EUR/USD |

GBP/USD |

USD/JPY |

USD/CHF |

USD/CAD |

AUD/USD |

NZD/USD |

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

