US Dollar Selling Persists, JPY Bulls in Charge, CAD Risks Reversal - COT Report

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro, DAX May Fall Ahead of IMF World Outlook, Financial Stability Report
2020-04-14 07:00:00
US Dollar Eyes Coronavirus Impact on S&P 500 Earnings Season
2020-04-13 21:12:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Outlook Eyes Chart Setup, Crude Oil Looks Past OPEC
2020-04-13 23:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
US Dollar, Wall Street, Australian Dollar, China GDP, IMF: Week Ahead
2020-04-13 13:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Soar to Multi-Year Highs; Potential Drivers For The Next Leg Higher
2020-04-14 09:30:00
Gold Prices Hit 7-Year Top on Corvid Worries Despite China Trade Beats
2020-04-14 06:22:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Outlook Brighter, Sentiment Improves
2020-04-14 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Strength Pushes USD/JPY Down To Key Support
2020-04-14 02:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Unpleasant Week Ahead as Stimulus Arrives
2020-04-13 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What are the six different types of stocks every trader should know? Find out from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/yO3JalkqUU https://t.co/OqTuMl2u2b
  • Análisis $XAUUSD: el oro aborda los 1.700$ en un escenario técnico favorable #xau #gold #oro #trading https://t.co/G0A0Wcs3GW
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.27%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.81%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/8Lyz2UFGH5
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/OXmXOaoYkY
  • Join @MartinSEssex 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT to learn more about trading #sentiment Register here: https://t.co/XUUPRdY06p https://t.co/mONrNzFJLK
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.99% Oil - US Crude: 0.56% Gold: 0.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/otYEOfkb4n
  • USD/CAD Faces A Critical Support Level - US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar Price Forecast More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-cad/2020/04/14/USDCAD-Faces-A-Critical-Support-US-Dollar-vs-Canadian-Dollar-Price-Forecast-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/AAWThGKwSo
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.40% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.32% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.28% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.01% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/fN9X4buDVK
  • Coming up at half past the hour: my weekly free webinar on market sentiment. Do join me if you can. You can sign up here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?ref-author=essex&CHID=9&QPID=917711
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.36% US 500: 1.33% Germany 30: 1.22% France 40: 0.61% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/zEe9a1KHJS
US Dollar Selling Persists, JPY Bulls in Charge, CAD Risks Reversal - COT Report

US Dollar Selling Persists, JPY Bulls in Charge, CAD Risks Reversal - COT Report

2020-04-14 11:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, COT Report –Analysis

The Predictive Power of the COT Report

How to Read the CFTC Report

US Dollar Selling Persists, JPY Bulls in Charge, CAD Risks Reversal - COT Report

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to Apr 7th, released Apr 10th)

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

US Dollar Selling Persists, JPY Bulls in Charge, CAD Risks Reversal - COT Report

As of April 7th, CFTC data shows that investors continued to raise their US Dollar bearish bets by another $1bln. Once again, the build-up in USD shorts had been led by positioning changes in the Euro and Japanese Yen.

Bearish positioning in USD/JPY looks to be increasingly stretched as speculators continue to raise the net bullish positions in the Japanese Yen. However, given that the Federal Reserve remains aggressive in its stimulus program, particularly concerning dollar funding, we continue to see risks as skewed to the downside for the pair.

Net bullish positions in the Euro picked up yet again (+$600mln) and thus remaining the largest bullish bet since mid-2018. However, we are cognizant of the fact that net longs have largely been due to the unwind of gross shorts and thus with this unwind beginning to flatten out, upside in the Euro may be hard to come by. In turn, we see 1.1000 as the key pivot point for EURUSD.

Across commodity currencies, speculators raised their net shorts on both the AUD and CAD by $240mln and $186mln respectively. That said, despite the recent upside in the Canadian Dollar as of late we expect the currency to remain vulnerable to weak oil prices as the historic OPEC+ oil production cut agreement fails to fully compensate the expected hit to oil demand.

Please add a description for the image.

US Dollar |

Please add a description for the image.

EUR/USD |

Please add a description for the image.US Dollar Selling Persists, JPY Bulls in Charge, CAD Risks Reversal - COT Report

GBP/USD |

Please add a description for the image.US Dollar Selling Persists, JPY Bulls in Charge, CAD Risks Reversal - COT Report

USD/JPY |

Please add a description for the image.US Dollar Selling Persists, JPY Bulls in Charge, CAD Risks Reversal - COT Report

USD/CHF |

Please add a description for the image.US Dollar Selling Persists, JPY Bulls in Charge, CAD Risks Reversal - COT Report

USD/CAD |

Please add a description for the image.US Dollar Selling Persists, JPY Bulls in Charge, CAD Risks Reversal - COT Report

AUD/USD |

Please add a description for the image.US Dollar Selling Persists, JPY Bulls in Charge, CAD Risks Reversal - COT Report

NZD/USD |

Please add a description for the image.US Dollar Selling Persists, JPY Bulls in Charge, CAD Risks Reversal - COT Report

For a more in-depth analysis on FX, check out the FX Forecast

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Shorts Unwind, US Dollar Bears Favour USD/JPY Weakness - COT Report
EUR/USD Shorts Unwind, US Dollar Bears Favour USD/JPY Weakness - COT Report
2020-04-06 11:30:00
US Dollar Losing Safe-Haven Battle vs Euro and Japanese Yen - COT Report
US Dollar Losing Safe-Haven Battle vs Euro and Japanese Yen - COT Report
2020-03-10 10:00:00
Gold Prices Outperform Silver, Crude Oil Bulls Eye OPEC - COT Report
Gold Prices Outperform Silver, Crude Oil Bulls Eye OPEC - COT Report
2020-03-02 15:00:00
US Dollar Longs Soar, EUR/USD Shorts Exposed, CAD Bulls Remain - COT Report
US Dollar Longs Soar, EUR/USD Shorts Exposed, CAD Bulls Remain - COT Report
2020-03-02 09:10:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.