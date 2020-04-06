We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD – Euro Back Testing Major Long-term Support
2020-04-06 12:30:00
Euro Latest: Eurozone Sentiment Crashes to All-Time Low, EUR/USD Unfazed
2020-04-06 09:20:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise As Hopes Endure For Russia, Saudi Deal
2020-04-06 07:00:00
Euro, Crude Oil May Suffer From OPEC & Eurozone Political Rifts
2020-04-06 01:00:00
US Dollar Rises, Wall Street Falls. Oil Prices Surges, CAD Gains: Week Ahead
2020-04-05 16:00:00
S&P 500 Price Sinks as Unemployment Spikes; VIX Index Drops?
2020-04-04 04:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise As Hopes Endure For Russia, Saudi Deal
2020-04-06 07:00:00
Gold Price Rebound Still in Focus as Fed Relies on Non-Standard Tools
2020-04-06 05:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/CAD Prices and Forecasts - UK Webinar
2020-04-06 12:21:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable Despite UK PM Fears, FTSE 100 Rallies
2020-04-06 08:00:00
EUR/USD Shorts Unwind, US Dollar Bears Favour USD/JPY Weakness - COT Report
2020-04-06 11:30:00
Japanese Yen Hit By Reports Coronavirus State of Emergency Imminent
2020-04-06 02:02:00
EUR/USD Shorts Unwind, US Dollar Bears Favour USD/JPY Weakness - COT Report

2020-04-06 11:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, COT Report –Analysis

  • EUR/USD Net Longs Highest Since June 2018
  • Investors Increasingly Bearish on the US Dollar
  • USD/JPY Eyes Lower Levels

The Predictive Power of the COT Report

How to Read the CFTC Report

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to Mar 31st, released Apr 3rd)

At the end of March, the CFTC highlighted that the build-up in US Dollar bearish positioning to $9bln had been led by a sizeable increase ($1.9bln) in Euro net longs. Subsequently, this marks the largest bullish bet on the Euro since June 2018. However, much of the increase in net longs in the Euro has been largely driven by a short squeeze as opposed to investors taking up fresh longs. Therefore, with the potential for renewed volatility given the vulnerability in risk sentiment, risks are asymmetrically tilted to the upside for the greenback in the short term.

Net longs on the Japanese Yen were cut by $550mln as the safe-haven currency had been dampened by the pick up in equity markets, while the Japanese fiscal year-end had also placed pressure on the currency. That said, we still see risks skewed to the downside for USD/JPY with easing dollar shortage concerns paving the way for lower levels in the pair.

Elsewhere, non-commericals slightly reduced their bearish bets in the Canadian Dollar by $460mln amid a pullback in gross shorts. However, with low oil continuing to plague the Canadian Dollar economy, weakness against the US Dollar and Japanese Yen looks set to continue. Meanwhile, GBP/USD net longs had been cut back with the recovery in the pair capped at 1.2500.

US Dollar | Net Shorts Building Up

EUR/USD | Shorts Aggressively Unwind

GBP/USD | Net Longs Ease

USD/JPY | Lower Levels Eyed After Month-End

USD/CHF | SNB Continues to Intervene

USD/CAD | Canadian Dollar at Risk From Oil Exposure

AUD/USD | Sentiment Deteriorates Further

NZD/USD | Most Shorted G10 Currency

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

