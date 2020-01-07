We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Gold Buying Persists, Oil Longs Extended, Copper Risks Topping Out - COT Report

2020-01-07 17:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

COT Report: Analysis & News

  • Gold Buying Persists
  • Oil Bulls at 13-Month High, However, Eyes on Geopolitics
  • Copper Risks Topping Out

The Predictive Power of the CoT Report

Gold: The precious metal ended the year on a positive note as speculators continued to demand gold, having raised their long positions by 8%, while shorts were little changed. As we have mentioned previously, seasonal factors are typically positive for gold in January, gaining on average 3.2% in January over the past 10-years (only August has seen a better 10-year average at 3.9%). This year has been no different with the precious metal rising 3.3% so far this month amid the increased geopolitical tensions in the middle east. Elsewhere, investors boosted their silver net longs by 11%, marking the largest bullish bet since September.

Oil: Prior to the rise in tensions between the US and Iran, which briefly took Brent crude oil futures above $70/bbl. Investors had been increasingly bullish on the energy market with net longs in Brent crude oil rising to a 13-month high. However, while geopolitical risks can lead to sharp spikes in oil prices, they can be somewhat short-lived given the oil markets ability to be somewhat flexible as evidenced by the September Saudi Arabian oil facility attacks.

Copper: Net longs in the industrial metal grew slightly as funds marginally cut back on their short positions by 1%. However, copper could be starting to top out as investors refrain from taking up fresh longs. As such, copper is likely to take its cue from the risk environment, therefore a pullback in equity markets from its relatively lofty levels is likely to weigh.

Current Positions

Gold Buying Persists, Oil Longs Extended, Copper Risks Topping Out - COT Report

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to December 31st, released January 6th)

Oil

Please add a description for the image.

Gold

Please add a description for the image.Please add a description for the image.

Silver

Please add a description for the image.Please add a description for the image.

Copper

Please add a description for the image.Please add a description for the image.

*Long & Short positions are adjusted for open interest

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

