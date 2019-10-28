We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar Longs Reverse as EUR/USD & GBP/USD Shorts are Slashed - COT Report
2019-10-28 09:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: 4-Week Euro Uptrend Broken. Now What?
2019-10-28 01:00:00
US Dollar Longs Reverse as EUR/USD & GBP/USD Shorts are Slashed - COT Report
2019-10-28 09:30:00
British Pound Braces for Brexit Turmoil. General Election Ahead?
2019-10-28 07:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Pressured But Not Beaten by US-China Trade Cheer
2019-10-28 03:00:00
Japanese Yen May Fall as US Dollar Sets Up to Overturn Downtrend
2019-10-27 23:00:00
Gold Prices Steady Despite US-China Trade Hopes as Market Eyes Fed
2019-10-28 06:08:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision and Forward Guidance
2019-10-26 19:00:00
Gold Prices Steady Despite US-China Trade Hopes as Market Eyes Fed
2019-10-28 06:08:00
Crude Oil Price Week Ahead, Technical Analysis Hints Turn Lower?
2019-10-27 01:00:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
2019-10-28 09:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

COT Report – Analysis and Talking Points

The Predictive Power of the COT Report

How to Read the CFTC Report

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to October 22nd, released October 25th)

US Dollar Longs Reverse as EUR/USD & GBP/USD Shorts are Slashed, CAD Bulls Surge – COT Report

The latest CFTC positioning data showed that speculators slashed their USDnet long positions by $5.4bln against G10 currencies, marking the largest one-week positional change since July 7th. The notable reversal in USD positioning had predominantly been led by a $3.6bln reduction Euro net shorts, as well as speculators cutting their net shorts on the Pound by $1.6bln.

Much of the reduction in bearish sentiment on both the Euro and Pound had stemmed from the renewed Brexit optimism after the UK and EU agreed a Brexit deal. However, the latest CFTC data does not cover the period in which Brexit optimism has eased with parliament at a stalemate.

Elsewhere, investors have become increasingly bullish on the Canadian Dollar with net longs at the highest since February 2018 amid improving Canadian data, which in turn, has reduced the likelihood that the Bank of Canada will be considering near-term easing.

Yet again, safe-haven currencies are out of favour with bearish positioning in the Japanese Yen rising to $2bln (largest since mid-June), following a $1.3bln increase as political risks pertaining to US-China trade wars ease, given that prospects of a potential interim trade deal in mid-November rises.

Please add a description for the image.

US Dollar

EUR/USD

GBP/USD

USD/JPY

USD/CHF

USD/CAD

AUD/USD

NZD/USD

For a more in-depth analysis on FX, check out the FX Forecast

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

