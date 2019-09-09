Never miss a story from Justin McQueen

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Justin McQueen

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

COT Report – Analysis and Talking Points

  • GBP/USD Rise Fuelled by Short Squeeze
  • EUR/USD Bearish Bets Sharply Increase
  • USD Longs Added for the First Time Since Beginning of August

The Predictive Power of the COT Report

GBP/USD Rise Fuelled by Short Squeeze, EUR/USD Bearish Bets Rise Sharply – COT Report

Source: CFTC DailyFX (Covers up to September 3rd, released September 6th)

GBP/USD Boosted by Short Squeeze, EUR/USD Bears Surge Ahead of ECB – COT Report

The latest CFTC positioning data show that investors added to their US Dollar long positions for the first time since the beginning of August as bullish bets rose by $2.496bln to $16.178bln vs G10 currencies. The main factor behind the gains in USD long position had been the increasingly bearish sentiment on the Euro ahead of the ECB meeting. The Euro saw a sizeable $1.3bln increase in net shorts to $6.74bln, which had primarily stemmed from the boost in outright Euro shorts.

Elsewhere, net shorts in the Pound had been scaled back for a 4th consecutive week, signaling that much of the negative news had been priced in the Pound. As such, the continued short squeeze has underpinned the Pound in recent sessions.

Speculators marginally cut back on their bearish bets in the Australian Dollar, which now sits at $4bln. As such, in light of the recent improvement to risk appetite, there is a potential for further upside risks to AUDUSD as investors unwind their bearish bets in the currency.

US Dollar

GBP/USD Rise Fuelled by Short Squeeze, EUR/USD Bearish Bets Rise Sharply – COT Report

EUR/USD

GBP/USD Rise Fuelled by Short Squeeze, EUR/USD Bearish Bets Rise Sharply – COT ReportGBP/USD Rise Fuelled by Short Squeeze, EUR/USD Bearish Bets Rise Sharply – COT Report

GBP/USD

GBP/USD Rise Fuelled by Short Squeeze, EUR/USD Bearish Bets Rise Sharply – COT ReportGBP/USD Rise Fuelled by Short Squeeze, EUR/USD Bearish Bets Rise Sharply – COT Report

USD/JPY

GBP/USD Rise Fuelled by Short Squeeze, EUR/USD Bearish Bets Rise Sharply – COT ReportGBP/USD Rise Fuelled by Short Squeeze, EUR/USD Bearish Bets Rise Sharply – COT Report

USD/CHF

GBP/USD Rise Fuelled by Short Squeeze, EUR/USD Bearish Bets Rise Sharply – COT ReportGBP/USD Rise Fuelled by Short Squeeze, EUR/USD Bearish Bets Rise Sharply – COT Report

USD/CAD

GBP/USD Rise Fuelled by Short Squeeze, EUR/USD Bearish Bets Rise Sharply – COT ReportGBP/USD Rise Fuelled by Short Squeeze, EUR/USD Bearish Bets Rise Sharply – COT Report

AUD/USD

GBP/USD Rise Fuelled by Short Squeeze, EUR/USD Bearish Bets Rise Sharply – COT ReportGBP/USD Rise Fuelled by Short Squeeze, EUR/USD Bearish Bets Rise Sharply – COT Report

NZD/USD

GBP/USD Rise Fuelled by Short Squeeze, EUR/USD Bearish Bets Rise Sharply – COT ReportGBP/USD Rise Fuelled by Short Squeeze, EUR/USD Bearish Bets Rise Sharply – COT Report