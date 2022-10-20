 Skip to content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Weakens Further as US Bond Yields Hit Fresh Multi-Year Highs
2022-10-20 08:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook Remains Bearish Ahead of the October ECB Meeting
2022-10-19 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: WTI Rises on Surprising Inventory Drawdown Ahead of OPEC Cuts
2022-10-20 11:28:43
Oil Price Reverses Ahead of Monthly Low to Keep Bull Flag Formation Intact
2022-10-20 00:00:05
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia-Pacific Markets Look Higher After Dow Jones Gains as Chinese Yuan Underperforms
2022-10-18 23:00:00
Netflix Pops on Earnings Beat, Tesla’s Results Next. What Now for the S&P 500?
2022-10-18 20:30:30
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Bends the Knee to Rising Yields and US Dollar. Will Initial Jobless Claims Spark Rebound?
2022-10-20 02:00:00
Gold Price to Fall Towards April 2020 Low on Failure to Defend Yearly Low
2022-10-19 21:30:05
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Breaking News: UK PM Liz Truss Resigns
2022-10-20 12:50:00
Hang Seng Index Sinks to New Lows While the Fed Maintains Hawkishness
2022-10-20 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Taps Psychological 150.00 Level as Intervention Speculation Mounts
2022-10-20 09:30:17
Hang Seng Index Sinks to New Lows While the Fed Maintains Hawkishness
2022-10-20 05:00:00
Breaking news

UK Prime Minister Truss resigns - leadership election to commence

British Pound (GBP) Breaking News: UK PM Liz Truss Resigns

British Pound (GBP) Breaking News: UK PM Liz Truss Resigns

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

GBP/USD - Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • UK PM Liz Truss resigns.
  • PM Truss has been in office for just 44 days.
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Brand New Q4 GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has resigned saying that she is unable to deliver on the mandate that she was elected on. There will be a Conservative party leadership election within the next week and Ms. Truss will stay on as PM until her successor has been decided. Ms. Truss’ tenure is the shortest of any UK Prime Minister. Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is seen as the early favourite to become the new PM.

Sterling has been pushing higher all morning as rumors that the PM would have to step down increased. Wednesday’s acrimonious resignation of Home Secretary Suella Braverman, and the chaotic scenes in the House of Commons were seen as the last straw for many Conservative MPs. Cable pressed back above 1.1300 pre-announcement, up from a sub-1.1200 low, but has drifted back to around 1.1260 as the news filters through.

GBP/USD 3 Minute Chart

GBP/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% -4% -1%
Weekly 11% -4% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the British Pound – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

