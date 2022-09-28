British Pound Latest: BoE Announces New Bond Buying Program, Sterling Stutters Then Slumps

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (DXY) Soars on Hawkish Fed Commentary and Rising US Treasury Yields
2022-09-28 07:50:50
Euro Punches Lower as US Dollar Drives Markets on No Intervention and Fed Hawks
2022-09-28 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rebound Keeps RSI Out of Oversold Territory
2022-09-27 21:30:05
Oil Prices Rise After Support Rejection, Strong USD & Growth Risks May Cap Gains
2022-09-27 18:35:37
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Outlook: Wall Street at Risk as Retail Traders Still Buy the Dip
2022-09-28 06:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Subdued Amid Persistent Risk Off Mood
2022-09-27 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Oversold XAU/USD Unlikely to Halt Sell Off
2022-09-28 10:30:48
Gold Price Action Echoes Bearish Behavior as APAC Markets Fall
2022-09-28 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: BoE Announces New Bond Buying Program, Sterling Stutters Then Slumps
2022-09-28 11:31:00
US Dollar (DXY) Soars on Hawkish Fed Commentary and Rising US Treasury Yields
2022-09-28 07:50:50
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-09-28 10:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: BoJ Minutes Hoping for Global Slowdown to Bolster JPY, YCC in Question
2022-09-28 09:30:10
More View more
British Pound Latest: BoE Announces New Bond Buying Program, Sterling Stutters Then Slumps

British Pound Latest: BoE Announces New Bond Buying Program, Sterling Stutters Then Slumps

Nick Cawley, Strategist

GBP/USD and Gilts - Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • BoE to buy longer-dated gilts.
  • UK long-dated bonds rally sharply.
  • Sterling is under pressure.
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Q3 GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

The Bank of England today announced that it start a new, temporary program to buy long-dated gilts to stem the recent heavy sell-off in the UK gilt market. The recent re-pricing of UK financial markets has been noted by the UK central bank which has been forced to act.

‘This repricing has become more significant in the past day – and it is particularly affecting long-dated UK government debt. Were dysfunction in this market to continue or worsen, there would be a material risk to UK financial stability’, according to a BoE statement.

To achieve this, the BoE will carry out temporary purchases of long-dated UK gilts from today.

‘The purpose of these purchases will be to restore orderly market conditions. The purchases will be carried out on whatever scale is necessary to effect this outcome. The operation will be fully indemnified by HM Treasury’. The planned sale of UK gilts from the balance sheet (QT) has been delayed with the first sale set to take place on 31 October.

Bank of England Announcement

Longer-dated UK gilt yields fell sharply after the announcement, paring back some of their recent losses, while Sterling fell after originally being undecided. The UK will now be loosening fiscal policy, via last week’s tax cuts, while at the same buying UK assets and thus tightening monetary policy.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

GBP/USD 5-Minute Price Chart – September 28, 2022

Retail trader data show 69.70% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.30 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 3.78% higher than yesterday and 11.19% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.23% higher than yesterday and 80.43% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current GBP/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

GBP/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% -13% 0%
Weekly -5% 45% 5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the British Pound – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Forecast: BoJ Minutes Hoping for Global Slowdown to Bolster JPY, YCC in Question
Japanese Yen Forecast: BoJ Minutes Hoping for Global Slowdown to Bolster JPY, YCC in Question
2022-09-28 09:30:10
US Dollar (DXY) Soars on Hawkish Fed Commentary and Rising US Treasury Yields
US Dollar (DXY) Soars on Hawkish Fed Commentary and Rising US Treasury Yields
2022-09-28 07:50:50
Australian Dollar Scuppered as US Dollar Takes the Throne as King of Currency
Australian Dollar Scuppered as US Dollar Takes the Throne as King of Currency
2022-09-28 02:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Approaches Yearly High Ahead of US PCE Report
USD/JPY Rate Approaches Yearly High Ahead of US PCE Report
2022-09-28 01:00:05
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed