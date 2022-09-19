 Skip to content
EUR/USD Dips Below Parity with Dollar Index Leading the Way
2022-09-19 09:50:00
Japanese Yen Steadies Against US Dollar and Euro. New Highs for USD/JPY and EUR/JPY?
2022-09-19 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, FOMC, BoJ, BoE, SNB
2022-09-18 18:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI at Major Support- Crude Break Could Fuel Collapse
2022-09-17 18:00:00
The Great Depression of 1929: Everything you Need to Know
2022-09-19 10:00:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-17 22:00:00
The Great Depression of 1929: Everything you Need to Know
2022-09-19 10:00:00
Gold Price Softens Ahead of a Busy Week with Fed, BoE, SNB and BoJ Meetings
2022-09-19 05:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP Trending Lower on UK Bank Holiday
2022-09-19 08:00:00
British Pound Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Could Slump to Multi-Decade Lows
2022-09-17 00:00:00
Gold Price Softens Ahead of a Busy Week with Fed, BoE, SNB and BoJ Meetings
2022-09-19 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Steadies Against US Dollar and Euro. New Highs for USD/JPY and EUR/JPY?
2022-09-19 02:00:00
Crude Oil Update: Supply & Demand Tug of War Continues for Brent, USD Bid

Crude Oil Update: Supply & Demand Tug of War Continues for Brent, USD Bid

Warren Venketas, Analyst

BRENT CRUDE OIL (LCOc1) TALKING POINTS

  • FOMC expectations weigh on brent crude.
  • Russian oil embargo vs recession fears.
  • Brent crude trading below $90.

BRENT CRUDE OIL FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Brent crude oil broke down on Monday as markets brace themselves for a major central bank themed week. Multiple central banks are scheduled to deliver interest rate decisions with focus on the Federal Reserve. With much talk about a surprise 100bps rate hike by the Fed, markets have propped up the U.S. dollar ahead of Wednesdays meeting leaving brent crude exposed to further weakness should the Fed decide on an ultra- hawkish approach.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

economic calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

FED INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

fed interest rate probabilities

Source: Refinitiv

Last week’s data from Baker Hughes shown below reflects the increase in oil and gas rigs both year-on-year and week-on-week increasing, suggesting a forthcoming surge in supply. This data supplements the fall in crude oil prices while recessionary fears linger over the global economy adding further downside risk.

BAKER HUGHES RIG COUNT

Baker Hughes rig count

Source: Baker Hughes

From a bullish perspective, the cap on Russian oil proposed by G7 nations may trigger the Russians to react by limiting supply to these nations which could prompt higher crude oil prices. Coupled with OPEC+’s supply cut in October and any upliftment of Chinese COVID-19 policies could further bolster crude oil prices. This being said, my long-term forecast remains skewed to the downside.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

BRENT CRUDE (LCOc1) DAILY CHART -UNDATED

brent crude daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily brent crude price action shows bulls inability to defend the 90.00 psychological support level with the September swing low seriously under threat at 86.98. Depending on the upcoming Fed decision, a 100bps rate hike will almost inevitably push prices lower.

Key resistance levels:

Key support levels:

  • 86.98
  • 85.00
IG CLIENT SENTIMENT: CAUTIOUS

IGCS shows retail traders are NET LONG on Crude Oil, with 68% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but due to recent changes in long and short positioning, we settle on a short-term mixed bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

