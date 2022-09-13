Nasdaq 100 Routed as US CPI Data Comes in Hot

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-13 17:30:00
How Will US Inflation Data Impact the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-13 16:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-03 08:00:00
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-02 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-13 16:00:00
Dow Jones Propels Higher Before CPI, Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng Index May Follow
2022-09-13 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will US Inflation Data Impact the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-13 16:40:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-13 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-13 17:30:00
British Pound Forecast: Tight Job Market Keeps GBP Bid Ahead of U.S. CPI
2022-09-13 07:42:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-13 17:30:00
How Will US Inflation Data Impact the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-13 16:40:00
More View more
Nasdaq 100 Routed as US CPI Data Comes in Hot

Nasdaq 100 Routed as US CPI Data Comes in Hot

Brendan Fagan, Contributor

Nasdaq 100, US CPI - Talking Points

  • Nasdaq 100 futures tumble on hot inflation report
  • Tech stocks under pressure as Treasury yields soar
  • US CPI comes in hotter than expected, 8.3% YoY vs. 8.1% exp.
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Brendan Fagan
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

The Nasdaq 100 index is under significant pressure during Tuesday’s session following a hotter-than-expected CPI print this morning. The CPI gauge for August came in at 8.3% YoY, while core came in at 6.3%. Both readings came in above market expectations, which saw risk dramatically sell off as traders repriced Fed expectations. While 75 basis points was effectively baked into the cake for next week’s FOMC policy meeting, this print opens the door for larger rate hikes in November and potentially December. The sharp reversal in risk assets comes after a strong week leading into the print, with US stocks posting 4 positive sessions in the run-up.

Nasdaq shares fell the hardest, as high-valuation names felt the brunt of soaring US Treasury yields. Cloudfare sank by more than 10%, while hedge fund favorite Carvana tumbled over 12%. Tech heavyweights were also under pressure, with the NYSE FANG+ index down by more than 5%.

Tuesday’s inflation print may force the market to rethink the narrative surrounding a “soft landing,” with market pricing for Fed hikes shifting dramatically. Should the Fed’s terminal rate be higher than where it is currently priced, high-multiple stocks may remain vulnerable. It would appear that the market had gotten ahead of itself over the last week in pricing in “peak inflation,” and more pain could be ahead.

US Economic Calendar

Courtesy of the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Nasdaq 100 futures (NQ) fell sharply at 8:30 upon the release of the CPI numbers, ultimately tumbling more than 4%. Following a roll of futures contracts last week, NQ had continued its impressive rally ahead of this morning’s much anticipated release. Those gains stalled this morning just below resistance at 12942, as price shortly fell 600 points and filled the gap from September 8th. This morning’s print comes as a wake-up call to markets, who may have gotten complacent in terms of the fight against inflation. Markets have been determined to price in a “Fed pivot” of late, which may explain last week’s ascent. If weakness continues through to the closing bell, NQ may gravitate toward support around 12129.

Nasdaq 100 Futures (NQ) 1 Hour Chart

Chart created with TradingView

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Inflation at 8.3% in August, Fed Likely to Retain Hawkish Bias
US Inflation at 8.3% in August, Fed Likely to Retain Hawkish Bias
2022-09-13 12:40:00
DAX 40 Edges Higher Unfazed by Poor Economic Sentiment
DAX 40 Edges Higher Unfazed by Poor Economic Sentiment
2022-09-13 12:00:00
Dow Jones Propels Higher Before CPI, Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng Index May Follow
Dow Jones Propels Higher Before CPI, Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng Index May Follow
2022-09-13 00:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Rally as Risk-On Mood Rules Amid Soft USD
S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Rally as Risk-On Mood Rules Amid Soft USD
2022-09-12 20:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
US Tech 100