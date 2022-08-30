Dax 40 Attempts to Break Higher While FTSE 100 Lags

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: German Inflation Places Pressure on the ECB
2022-08-30 12:40:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Short and Long-term Outlook Bearish
2022-08-30 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Resting Near Historical Highs as Markets Digest Fed Stance. New Peak for DXY?
2022-08-30 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Lifted by Supply Constraints in Several Key Markets. Where to for WTI?
2022-08-30 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Bounce Seen as Failing Quickly
2022-08-30 13:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Trim Earlier Losses
2022-08-29 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Push Back Above 50-Day SMA
2022-08-29 21:30:00
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, Stocks Technical Outlook
2022-08-29 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Still Looks Likely to Re-Test Lows
2022-08-30 08:02:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Hit by UK Recession Risks and Fed Hawkishness
2022-08-29 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USDJPY Threatens to Print New 24 Year High
2022-08-30 11:30:00
Bank of Japan (BoJ) - Foreign Exchange Market Intervention
2022-08-30 10:00:00
More View more
Dax 40 Attempts to Break Higher While FTSE 100 Lags

Dax 40 Attempts to Break Higher While FTSE 100 Lags

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

DAX 40, FTSE 100 Talking Points:

  • DAX 40 futures attempt to climb above the 13,000 psychological level
  • FTSE 100 capped by the moving average providing an additional layer of support just above 7,300
  • USD strength and fundamental backdrop remain key for global stock indices

Dax futures have made a minor comeback after the recent slump with FTSE 100 lagging behind.

With the energy crisis weighing heavily on Europe’s largest economy, a breach of the March 2022 low at 12,425 sent German 40 futures lower in July before finding support at 12,367.

Another obvious catalyst for price action has been the strong US Dollar which has been supported by an aggressive Federal Reserve.

Dax Futures Daily Chart

Dax 40 Attempts to Break Higher While FTSE 100 Lags

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

With a downward trajectory still intact, the 12,930 remains as critical support while resistance stands at 13,289 (Fibonacci levels of the Jan – Jul 2022 move).

On the eight-hour chart, a bounce off the key psychological level of 13,000 may allow for a retest of 13,289 (the 23.6% move of the 2022 move) while the MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) threatens a crossover below the zero-line. This suggests that although the downtrend remains dominant, the bearish move may be losing steam.

Dax Futures Eight-Hour Chart

Dax 40 Attempts to Break Higher While FTSE 100 Lags

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

FTSE 100 Price Action

For FTSE, the UK 100 has found support above the 200-day MA (moving average), capping the downward move at 7,388.

With the MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) crossing above the zero line, the 50-day MA has formed an additional layer of support at 7,325.

Despite a relatively big move in FTSE price action over the past two months, UK stocks remain in a downtrend after the index failed to rise above the June high at 7,646.77.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

Dax 40 Attempts to Break Higher While FTSE 100 Lags

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

On a shorter timeframe, a rebound off 7,580 gave bears the opportunity to retest Fibonacci support at the 61.8% retracement of the 2022 move at 7,343. With the MACD preparing to move below the zero line, the 50 MA is providing additional resistance at 7,492.

FTSE 100 Four-Hour Chart

Dax 40 Attempts to Break Higher While FTSE 100 Lags

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Consumer Confidence Recovers as Falling Gas Prices Bring Relief to US Households
Consumer Confidence Recovers as Falling Gas Prices Bring Relief to US Households
2022-08-30 14:15:00
EUR/USD Outlook: German Inflation Places Pressure on the ECB
EUR/USD Outlook: German Inflation Places Pressure on the ECB
2022-08-30 12:40:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USDJPY Threatens to Print New 24 Year High
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USDJPY Threatens to Print New 24 Year High
2022-08-30 11:30:00
DAX and FTSE Rally as Fed Inspired Slump Subsides, China Stimulus Pledge Boost Sentiment
DAX and FTSE Rally as Fed Inspired Slump Subsides, China Stimulus Pledge Boost Sentiment
2022-08-30 10:35:00
Advertisement