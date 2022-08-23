 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Breaking News: Lackluster Eurozone PMI adds Further Pain to EURUSD
2022-08-23 08:31:00
EURUSD and GBPUSD Push to Multi-Decade Lows, S&P 500 Reversal Still Faces Liquidity
2022-08-23 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Lifted by Crude Oil Bounce. Will USD/CAD Go Higher?
2022-08-23 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Boosted by Saudi Arabian and OPEC+ Rhetoric Trumping any Iran Deal
2022-08-23 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Snap Back - Is the Party Over?
2022-08-22 21:30:00
DAX 40, FTSE 100 & DJI Slammed by Resistance After Rocky Start
2022-08-22 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Prices Down for 6 Days. Will Support Hold Before Jackson Hole?
2022-08-23 03:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Snap Back - Is the Party Over?
2022-08-22 21:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Breaking News: Mixed UK PMI Data, Pound Bid but Not Out of the Woods
2022-08-23 09:15:00
EURUSD and GBPUSD Push to Multi-Decade Lows, S&P 500 Reversal Still Faces Liquidity
2022-08-23 06:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Eyes Yearly High After Clearing August Opening Range
2022-08-23 00:30:00
Japanese Yen Slides Against US Dollar and Swiss Franc. New Highs for USD/JPY and CHF/JPY?
2022-08-22 02:00:00
More View more
EUR Breaking News: Lackluster Eurozone PMI adds Further Pain to EURUSD

EUR Breaking News: Lackluster Eurozone PMI adds Further Pain to EURUSD

Zain Vawda,

Eurozone PMI Key Points:

  • Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI Flash (AUG)49.7 vs July 49.8. 26-month low.
  • Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI Flash (AUG)50.2 vs July 51.2. 17-month low.
  • EURUSD Remains Weak.

Trading the London Session: Guide for Forex Traders

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Eurozone PMIComposite Output Index dropped to 49.2 in August, from 49.9 in July, according to the ‘flash’ reading. The index signalled a second successive reduction in business activity across the eurozone following a 16-month period of growth. Although still only slight, the latest decline was sharper than that seen in July.

EUR Breaking News: Lackluster Eurozone PMI adds Further Pain to EURUSD

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

The outlook for the rest of the year from the Eurozone remains bleak as rising prices mean discretionary spending is being diverted to essentials such as food, supplies, and loan repayments. Cost of living pressures means that the recovery in the service sector following the lifting of pandemic restrictions has ebbed away, while manufacturing remained mired in contraction in August. Declining output is now being seen across a range of sectors, from basic materials and autos firms through to tourism and real estate companies as economic weakness becomes broader based in nature.

The Euro remains under pressure and has breached parity once again against the dollar, which begs the question “will we see a more hawkish European Central Bank (ECB) this week?” The market prices a 54bp rate hike for the September 8th meeting. Could the ECB start to discuss prospects of more aggressive rate increases if it wants to offer the EUR/USD some support? According to Bundesbank Chief Joachim Nagel, “Given high inflation, further interest-rate hikes must follow,the past few months have shown that we have to decide on monetary policy from meeting to meeting.” The Bundesbank chief will be attending the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole Economic Symposium which should provide guidance on the Federal Reserve’s next move.

Market reaction

EURUSD 1H Chart

EUR Breaking News: Lackluster Eurozone PMI adds Further Pain to EURUSD

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

Since breaking parity yesterday, we saw a new yearly low printed with further declines ahead of the PMI release. A subdued reaction after the PMI release sees the pair trading at around 0.9927, 20 odd pips lower than the previous YTD lows around 0.9952. Should dollar bids persist today we could very well drop lower and test the 0.9850-0.9800 area as pressure on the euro remains strong.

Key Intraday Levels Worth Watching:

Support Areas

  • 0.9900
  • 0.9889
  • 0.9850

Resistance Areas

  • 0.9955
  • 1.0000
  • 1.0138

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP Breaking News: Mixed UK PMI Data, Pound Bid but Not Out of the Woods
GBP Breaking News: Mixed UK PMI Data, Pound Bid but Not Out of the Woods
2022-08-23 09:15:00
S&P 500 Continues to Retreat as Traders Await Jackson Hole Symposium
S&P 500 Continues to Retreat as Traders Await Jackson Hole Symposium
2022-08-22 18:00:00
DAX 40, FTSE 100 & DJI Slammed by Resistance After Rocky Start
DAX 40, FTSE 100 & DJI Slammed by Resistance After Rocky Start
2022-08-22 16:00:00
DAX Under Pressure, FTSE Resilient as Risk Assets Start the Week on the Back Foot
DAX Under Pressure, FTSE Resilient as Risk Assets Start the Week on the Back Foot
2022-08-22 11:29:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish