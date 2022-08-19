FTSE 100 Analysis: Bearish Outlook Building

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Update: Parity Approaches, Dollar Bid after Plenty of Fed Speak
2022-08-19 09:40:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2022-08-19 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Short-term Technical Outlook: WTI at Key Support- Decision Time
2022-08-18 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Halts Three Day Selloff as US Crude Inventories Contract
2022-08-18 00:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq Range-Bound as the US Dollar Jumps
2022-08-18 21:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Finished Lower Following FOMC Minutes
2022-08-17 20:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Threatens Monthly Low After Failing to Test July High
2022-08-19 03:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Slumps to Key Support
2022-08-18 10:44:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Slumps, UK Consumer’s Mood Darkens
2022-08-19 07:51:00
British Pound Forecast: UK Stagflation Fears Weigh – Setups for GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2022-08-18 19:05:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-18 14:39:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Potential USD/JPY Range, Nikkei Halts Impressive Run
2022-08-18 11:40:00
More View more
FTSE 100 Analysis: Bearish Outlook Building

FTSE 100 Analysis: Bearish Outlook Building

Justin McQueen, Strategist

FTSE 100 Analysis and Talking Points

  • Awaiting FTSE 100 Pullback
  • China Slowdown Risks Rise

A few days ago, I mentioned a few technical areas of note in the S&P 500 where I would expect the index to struggle to gain further upside traction. Since then, the index has faltered at the 200DMA situated at 4327. Now while we have seen a modest 2% pullback, more work needs to be done before bearish momentum can pick up, such as a break below the late May/early June highs (4180-90).

Elsewhere, I am also keeping a very close eye on the FTSE 100. Unlike its counterparts, the index has essentially in a broad 6800-7600 range throughout the year. However, now that we are approaching the top of that range around 7600-50, this may be a good area to look for a pullback. One of the reasons is the fact that China slowdown risks are coming back to the forefront of investors' minds, keep in mind the FTSE 100 is much more exposed to China than its counterparts given that index heavyweights are within the commodity space. A gauge of Chinese sentiment can be looked at through the lens of FX with the Chinese Yuan. As shown in the chart below, USD/CNH is testing its 2022 peak and thus a firm breakthrough is likely to prompt a fresh wave of risk-off sentiment and I would expect the FTSE 100 to come under pressure.

FTSE 100 Analysis: Bearish Outlook Building

Source: Refinitiv

Now in this next chart, perhaps I might be committing a chart crime here, but here is an overlay of USD/CNH inverted vs the FTSE 100, which shows that USDCNH has tended to fall notably before the FTSE 100. Leading indicator or just a spurious correlation?

FTSE 100 vs USD/CNH Inverted

FTSE 100 Analysis: Bearish Outlook Building

Source: Refinitiv

For those who are patient, the opportune moment could be to await a pullback from 7600-50. My view of looking for the FTSE 100 to drop would be wrong should we close above 7710.

FTSE 100 Chart: Daily Time Frame

FTSE 100 Analysis: Bearish Outlook Building

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 40 Continues its Move Lower as German PPI Adds to Inflation Fears
DAX 40 Continues its Move Lower as German PPI Adds to Inflation Fears
2022-08-19 11:00:00
AUD/USD Technical Forecast: Aussie Testing Key Area of Confluence
AUD/USD Technical Forecast: Aussie Testing Key Area of Confluence
2022-08-19 10:38:00
EUR/USD Update: Parity Approaches, Dollar Bid after Plenty of Fed Speak
EUR/USD Update: Parity Approaches, Dollar Bid after Plenty of Fed Speak
2022-08-19 09:40:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Slumps, UK Consumer’s Mood Darkens
British Pound (GBP/USD) Slumps, UK Consumer’s Mood Darkens
2022-08-19 07:51:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bullish
US 500
Bullish
USD/CNH