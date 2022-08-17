South African Rand Price Forecast: FOMC Minutes Critical for USD/ZAR

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD to Track 50-Day SMA After Testing Former Support Zone
2022-08-17 03:30:00
Euro Forecast: Potential for Weakness Lingers – Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-08-16 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: API Data Sets up Brent Crude Ahead of EIA and FOMC
2022-08-17 08:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: New Monthly Lows as Downtrend Prevails
2022-08-16 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Hits 200-Day Average After Stretched Run on Low Liquidity, Recession Fears Continue
2022-08-17 05:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Touch Three-Month Highs
2022-08-16 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Down from Wedge - Has GLD Topped?
2022-08-16 17:30:00
Silver Shine Overshadowed by USD Strength
2022-08-16 17:18:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Breaking News: UK Inflation Hotter Than Expected, BOE to Remain Hawkish
2022-08-17 06:57:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-08-16 16:25:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
2022-08-16 15:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-16 14:30:00
More View more
South African Rand Price Forecast: FOMC Minutes Critical for USD/ZAR

South African Rand Price Forecast: FOMC Minutes Critical for USD/ZAR

Warren Venketas, Analyst

RAND TALKING POINTS

  • FOMC Minutes to address ‘Fed pivot’ talk?
  • ZAR has been robust but for how long.
  • USD/ZAR test channel resistance.
Advertisement

USD/ZAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The South African rand has been gradually strengthening against the greenback after reaching swing highs in mid-July this year but recent concerns around a global economic slowdown prompted risk aversion leaving Emerging Market (EM) currencies vulnerable. The rand’s resilience (see graphic below) during these tough currency conditions, stems from an increase in mining production and exports as a result of Europe’s sanction on several Russian commodities including coal. This could not have come at a better time as the Chinese economy (South Africa’s largest importer of commodities) looks to be anguishing under the strain of a property crisis as well as a ‘zero tolerance’ COVID-19 approach.

South African Rand Price Forecast: FOMC Minutes Critical for USD/ZAR

Source: Thompson Reuters

Earlier this afternoon, South African retail sales figures were released showing a marked improvement MoM for June however, the extreme lag on this data was not reflected in rand price action. More pertinent was the U.S. issue (0%) which marginally missed estimates at 0.1% showing no change in sales from the prior month while core exceeded expectations which may support further dollar strength.

USD/ZAR ECONOMIC CALENDAR

South African Rand Price Forecast: FOMC Minutes Critical for USD/ZARSouth African Rand Price Forecast: FOMC Minutes Critical for USD/ZAR

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Later this evening the U.S. FOMC Minutes will be in focus with markets in anticipation of a push back to the current 2023 monetary easing narrative or not. This should give some indication as to short/medium-term forward guidance on the U.S. dollar.

ZAR being a high beta (high risk) currency coupled with global recessionary fears, we may see the rand come under pressure later in the year. The safe-haven dollar may gain more traction particularly when the local South African political and economic landscape remains susceptible. Looking ahead, I favor a weaker rand against the dollar with the R17.00/$ handle coming into consideration in due course.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/ZAR DAILY CHART

South African Rand Price Forecast: FOMC Minutes Critical for USD/ZAR

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Price action on the USD/ZAR daily chart above has bulls pushing on channel resistance (blue) representing a bull flag type chart pattern. This comes within the larger upward trending channel (black) and may well re-test the 17.0000 psychological area of confluence should we get a confirmation close above channel resistance. Short-term, there may be a slight pullback before a revival of the broader uptrend leaving the rand relatively weak – dependent on the FOMC outcome.

Resistance levels:

  • 17.0000
  • Channel resistance (blue)

Support levels:

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 40 at Inflection Point, Retreats from Key 14000 Level
DAX 40 at Inflection Point, Retreats from Key 14000 Level
2022-08-17 13:44:00
S&P 500 Price Forecast: Significant Zone of Resistance Appears to Halt Bull Run
S&P 500 Price Forecast: Significant Zone of Resistance Appears to Halt Bull Run
2022-08-17 11:35:00
US Dollar Awaits US Retail Sales and FOMC Minutes
US Dollar Awaits US Retail Sales and FOMC Minutes
2022-08-17 09:43:00
Crude Oil Update: API Data Sets up Brent Crude Ahead of EIA and FOMC
Crude Oil Update: API Data Sets up Brent Crude Ahead of EIA and FOMC
2022-08-17 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR