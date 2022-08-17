 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD to Track 50-Day SMA After Testing Former Support Zone
2022-08-17 03:30:00
Euro Forecast: Potential for Weakness Lingers – Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-08-16 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: API Data Sets up Brent Crude Ahead of EIA and FOMC
2022-08-17 08:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: New Monthly Lows as Downtrend Prevails
2022-08-16 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Hits 200-Day Average After Stretched Run on Low Liquidity, Recession Fears Continue
2022-08-17 05:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Touch Three-Month Highs
2022-08-16 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Down from Wedge - Has GLD Topped?
2022-08-16 17:30:00
Silver Shine Overshadowed by USD Strength
2022-08-16 17:18:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Breaking News: UK Inflation Hotter Than Expected, BOE to Remain Hawkish
2022-08-17 06:57:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-08-16 16:25:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
2022-08-16 15:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-16 14:30:00
More View more
Crude Oil Update: API Data Sets up Brent Crude Ahead of EIA and FOMC

Crude Oil Update: API Data Sets up Brent Crude Ahead of EIA and FOMC

Warren Venketas, Analyst

BRENT CRUDE OIL (LCOc1) TALKING POINTS

  • Grim global outlook weighs on brent.
  • U.S. economic data in focus later today.
  • Brent crude trading at key area of confluence.

BRENT CRUDE OIL FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Brent crude oil has marginally recovered in early trading after yesterday’s API Crude Stock Change data surprised to the downside reflecting a reduction in U.S. inventories by 448Mbbls (EST: 117Mbbls). Looking back at the CoT report below, we can see a slight uptick in open interest on brent crude oil after reaching lows last seen in 2015 – predominantly due to market hesitancy in terms of oil forecasts. This has much to do with the current geopolitical situation stemming from Russia/Ukraine which has now been exacerbated by slowing global growth concerns while other factors like the Iranian nuclear deal adds more complexity to the forward outlook.

BRENT CRUDE FUTURES COMMITMENT OF TRADERS OPEN INTEREST

brent crude COT report

Source: Refinitiv

Later today, we look forward to EIA data as well as key U.S. economic data (see economic calendar below) including retail sales, but the main focus for today will come from the FOMC minutes release. Markets are looking for forward guidance as to whether or not the Federal Reserve will look to ease monetary policy in 2023 or look to quell the ‘pivot’ talk and maintain interest rate hikes. Money markets are currently favoring the easing narrative and should the FOMC push back, the dollar good find some bids and weigh negatively on brent crude prices.

Learn more about Crude Oil Trading Strategies and Tips in our newly revamped Commodities Module!

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

economic calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

BRENT CRUDE (LCOc1) DAILY CHART

brent crude oil chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Pushing off 6-month lows, price action on the daily brent crude chart above has the 91.79 (38.2% Fibonacci) holding as short-term support. A key level that could spark a move lower should bears manage to pierce below.

Key resistance levels:

  • 100.00
  • 20-day EMA (purple)
  • 95.00

Key support levels:

  • 91.79
  • 90.00

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are NET LONG on Crude Oil, with 74% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, due to recent changes in long and short positioning we settle on a short-term downside bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Awaits US Retail Sales and FOMC Minutes
US Dollar Awaits US Retail Sales and FOMC Minutes
2022-08-17 09:43:00
GBP Breaking News: UK Inflation Hotter Than Expected, BOE to Remain Hawkish
GBP Breaking News: UK Inflation Hotter Than Expected, BOE to Remain Hawkish
2022-08-17 06:57:00
NZD/USD Rises After RBNZ Hikes OCR, Increases Cash Rate Projection
NZD/USD Rises After RBNZ Hikes OCR, Increases Cash Rate Projection
2022-08-17 02:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook Remains Mixed – AUDUSD, AUDJPY, EURAUD
Australian Dollar Outlook Remains Mixed – AUDUSD, AUDJPY, EURAUD
2022-08-16 18:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
USDOLLAR