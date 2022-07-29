Nasdaq 100 Trims Gains as Fed’s Favorite Inflation Gauge Rises More than Expected

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Trapped in a Range Despite Broad US Dollar Weakness. Will EUR/USD Breakout?
2022-07-29 05:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-28 17:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Boosted by Dwindling Inventories and a Soft US Dollar After Fed Hike
2022-07-28 02:00:00
Oil Price Breaks Out of Descending Channel After Testing 200-Day SMA
2022-07-27 21:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Traders Sell Wall Street as Fed Hikes, Will Stocks Rally?
2022-07-28 06:30:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2022-07-27 18:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Rise if the Fed’s Ideal Inflation Gauge Softens After GDP Shrank
2022-07-29 03:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: The Bear Market is Finished - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-07-28 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Pushing Higher on US Dollar Weakness
2022-07-29 07:57:00
Euro Trapped in a Range Despite Broad US Dollar Weakness. Will EUR/USD Breakout?
2022-07-29 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Capitulation as Bulls Rush For The Exit
2022-07-29 09:27:00
Euro Trapped in a Range Despite Broad US Dollar Weakness. Will EUR/USD Breakout?
2022-07-29 05:00:00
More View more
Nasdaq 100 Trims Gains as Fed’s Favorite Inflation Gauge Rises More than Expected

Nasdaq 100 Trims Gains as Fed’s Favorite Inflation Gauge Rises More than Expected

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

US PCE PRICE INDEX KEY POINTS:

  • June U.S. consumer spending advances 1.1% versus 0.9% expected. Personal income at 0.6% m-o-m, slight above expectations
  • Core PCE, the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, climbs 0.6% month-on-month and 4.8% from a year earlier, one tenth of a percent above forecasts
  • Nasdaq 100 futures trim pre-market gains as traders on stubburnly high inflationary pressures

Most Read: US Gross Domestic Product Shrinks 0.9% in Second Quarter as Investment Slumps

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released its latest report on personal consumption expenditures this morning. According to the agency, the June personal spending advanced 1.1% month-over-month versus the 0.9% expected - a sign that the American consumer remains resilient despite soaring consumer prices. Strong consumer spending at the end of the second quarter may help allay fears of a recession considering that household consumption is main driver of U.S. economic activity.

Elsewhere, the PCE Price Index, which measures costs that people living in the U.S. pay for a variety of different items, surged 1.0% month-over-month and 6.8% year-over-year, the highest level since 1982. Meanwhile, the core PCE indicator, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge that excludes food and energy and is used to make monetary policy decisions, advanced 0.6% on a seasonally adjusted basis, bringing the annual reading to 4.8% from 4.7% in May, one tenth of a percet above expectations, signaling inflationary pressures are struggling to cool in the economy.

PCE REPORT DETAILS

Core pce report

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Friday's data was a mixed bag. Household spending grew at a strong pace in nominal terms, but the advance was mainly driven by rising prices. In any case, it is encouranging to see that the U.S. consumer remains healthy despite mounting challenges, including falling real income. This may help allay fears that that household consumption is about to collapse.

On the inflation front, there was no good news. The lack of directional improvement in the PCE index means that the Fed will have to continue raising rates in the coming months to slow demand in their effort to restore price stability. This suggests that a monetary policy pivot may not come until 2023, at the earliest.

Immediately after the personal consumption expenditures report crossed the wires, Nasdaq 100 futures contracts trimmed some pre-market gains as Treasury yields edged higher amid concerns that the U.S. central bank will not be able to slow the pace of interest rates hikes in an environment of strong inflationary forces. However, solid earnings from key technology companies, including Apple and Amazon, is offsetting the negative surprise on the macro front.

NASDAQ 100 FUTURES

PCE core inflation

Nasdaq 100 Chart Prepared Using TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Market Strategist for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX and FTSE Rally, Buoyed by Data and Returning Risk Appetite
DAX and FTSE Rally, Buoyed by Data and Returning Risk Appetite
2022-07-29 11:03:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Capitulation as Bulls Rush For The Exit
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Capitulation as Bulls Rush For The Exit
2022-07-29 09:27:00
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Pushing Higher on US Dollar Weakness
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Pushing Higher on US Dollar Weakness
2022-07-29 07:57:00
Apple and Amazon Shares Soar on Earnings – Intel Stock Pummeled on Dismal Quarter
Apple and Amazon Shares Soar on Earnings – Intel Stock Pummeled on Dismal Quarter
2022-07-28 21:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
US Tech 100