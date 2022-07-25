DAX 40: Fluctuates as German Business Confidence Dives

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD Price Action: Fed, Q2 GDP and CPI In Focus
2022-07-25 11:39:00
Euro Consolidates Post ECB Hike as US Dollar Eyes Fed Move. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-07-25 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Susceptible to Recession Fears, US Q2 GDP on Thursday
2022-07-25 08:00:00
Crude Oil Fundamental Forecast: Demand Destruction Outweighs Supply Concerns
2022-07-24 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-07-23 08:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Extend Recovery as Tesla Soars, Energy Stocks Dive on Oil Slump
2022-07-21 19:49:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Gold, US Dollar, Fed, GDP, EUR, AUD, Inflation Data
2022-07-25 11:30:00
Gold Price Gains as US Dollar and Yields Look to the Fed. Will XAU/USD Recover?
2022-07-25 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast – Politics and Data Dominate GBP/USD
2022-07-25 09:30:00
Euro Consolidates Post ECB Hike as US Dollar Eyes Fed Move. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-07-25 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500’s Recovery Effort and a Dollar Tentative Reversal Look to Fed, Recession Update
2022-07-25 00:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: July Fed Meeting in Focus
2022-07-24 16:00:00
More View more
DAX 40 Fluctuates as German Business Confidence Dives

DAX 40 Fluctuates as German Business Confidence Dives

Zain Vawda,
  • ECB’s Kazaks Says Stronger Rate Hikes May Not Be Over.
  • Ifo Expectations Index Declined to 80.3 in July vs 83.0 Estimated.
  • Businesses Expect Significantly Worse Conditions to Come.

Quantitative Tightening: What is it and How Does it Work?

DAX 40: Fluctuates as German Business Confidence Dives

The Dax reversed earlier declines in European trade as earnings expectations outweighed concerns about a possible recession. Sentiment fluctuated in the session as investors turned their focus to earnings of US big-tech companies as they await another Federal Reserve interest-rate hike of at least 75 basis points this week. The decision of the US Federal Reserve as well as technology titans will help clarify the outlook for a month-old rebound in stocks.

German business confidence deteriorated to the worst level since the early months of the pandemic on growing concerns that record inflation and limited energy supplies from Russia will throw Europe’s biggest economy into a downturn. A gauge of expectations released Monday by the Munich-based Ifo Institute fell to 80.3 in July from 85.8 in June. Analysts had predicted a drop to 83.0.“Germany is on the brink of a recession,” Ifo President Clemens Fuest said. “High energy prices and the threat of gas shortages are weighing on the economy. Companies are expecting significantly worse business activity in the coming months.”

A key risk for Germany, which imports a large share of its natural gas from Russia, is that further slowdowns or standstills in energy supplies could drive inflation higher still. These risks appeared to be allayed by comments from the Kremlin earlier today, that Russia is ‘not interested’ in cutting off gas to Europe.

European Central Banks (ECB) member Martin Kazaks said, “Stronger Hikes May Not Be Over After Big Move”. The September increase should be quite significant as well while stating at the same time that uncertainty may cloud plans for later moves.

DAX 40 Daily Chart - July25, 2022

DAX 40 Fluctuates as German Business Confidence Dives

Source: IG

DAX 40 2H Chart - July 25, 2022

DAX 40 Fluctuates as German Business Confidence Dives

Source: IG

From a technical perspective, Friday saw a push down to close the day as a shooting star candlestick pattern as well as below our resistance area 13300. On the daily chart price is currently compressed between the 50-SMA and 20-SMA with a break needed of the 50-SMA if we are to push higher.

Dropping down to the 2H chart we seemto be trading above the 20, 50 and 100-SMA. We continue to be rangebound since the morning with a 2H candle break and close outside the grey box potentially providing opportunities in either direction.

Key intraday levels that are worth watching:

Support Areas

  • 13090
  • 12940
  • 12720

Resistance Areas

  • 13450
  • 13800
  • 14000

Written by: Zain Vawda, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD Price Action: Fed, Q2 GDP and CPI In Focus
US Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD Price Action: Fed, Q2 GDP and CPI In Focus
2022-07-25 11:39:00
British Pound Forecast – Politics and Data Dominate GBP/USD
British Pound Forecast – Politics and Data Dominate GBP/USD
2022-07-25 09:30:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Susceptible to Recession Fears, US Q2 GDP on Thursday
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Susceptible to Recession Fears, US Q2 GDP on Thursday
2022-07-25 08:00:00
US Business Activity Shrinks, Heightening Recession Fears, July Composite PMI at 47.5
US Business Activity Shrinks, Heightening Recession Fears, July Composite PMI at 47.5
2022-07-22 14:02:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 40
Bullish