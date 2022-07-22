USD/JPY Outlook – Drifting Lower Ahead of a Big US Data and Event Week

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: German and EZ PMI’s Touch Contractionary Territory, Parity Resurgence?
2022-07-22 08:17:00
EURUSD Response to ECB Decision Explained, PMIs to Direct Recession Fears
2022-07-22 02:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rebound Stalls to Keep Descending Channel Intact
2022-07-21 00:30:00
UK Oil – Looking to Rotate, Wave 4 Correction Completed and Rejected off 200 Moving Average
2022-07-20 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Extend Recovery as Tesla Soars, Energy Stocks Dive on Oil Slump
2022-07-21 19:49:00
Dow Jones Technical Forecast: DJI Rebound Faces Downtrend Resistance
2022-07-21 18:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Recovery Pulls RSI Out of Oversold Territory
2022-07-21 21:30:00
Gold Price Update: XAU/USD on Track for 6th Consecutive Weekly Decline
2022-07-21 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Struggles Despite UK PMIs
2022-07-22 11:01:00
US Dollar Forecast: Bigger Setback Possible for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2022-07-21 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook – Drifting Lower Ahead of a Big US Data and Event Week
2022-07-22 09:30:00
EURUSD Response to ECB Decision Explained, PMIs to Direct Recession Fears
2022-07-22 02:30:00
More View more
USD/JPY Outlook – Drifting Lower Ahead of a Big US Data and Event Week

USD/JPY Outlook – Drifting Lower Ahead of a Big US Data and Event Week

Nick Cawley, Strategist

USD/JPY Price and Chart Analysis

  • The Bank of Japan (BoJ) keeps buying bonds.
  • USD/JPY faces a volatile week ahead.

The Bank of Japan bought in excess of USD115 billion of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) in June, a new record amount, as the central bank continues to hold borrowing costs at pre-determined lows. While central banks around the globe hike interest rates at a robust pace, the BoJ refuses to budge from its ultra-accommodative stance. The Japanese central bank recently said that the uncertainty surrounding Japan’s economy ‘is very high’ and that they remain vigilant to ‘financial and currency market moves’. This ongoing loose monetary policy has left the Japanese Yen adrift with a range of JPY pairs making record multi-year lows.

Japanese Yen Gyrates Against USD as BoJ Holds Steady on Ultra-Loose Policy

Next week is expected to be volatile for a range of USD pairs with a raft of high-importance data and events on tap. A combination of consumer confidence, the latest FOMC rate decision, the first look at Q2 growth, and the Fed’s favored inflation reading, Core PCE, will provide a range of trading opportunities in the week ahead.

USD/JPY Outlook – Drifting Lower Ahead of a Big US Data and Event Week

For all market moving data releases and economic events see the real-time DailyFX Calendar.

The technical outlook for USD/JPY remains mixed as the short-term sell-off nears a zone of support. USD/JPY slipped back to 137.00 earlier in the session, just above the 20-day simple moving average at 136.96, and currently sits mid-range at 137.65. Below the short-term moving average is a cluster of prior lows and highs all the way down to sub-135.00 and this cluster of trading activity will likely hold any attempt to push the pair lower. Any further rally in USD/JPY will find firm resistance at 140.00.

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart – July 22, 2022

USD/JPY Outlook – Drifting Lower Ahead of a Big US Data and Event Week

Retail trader data show 30.30% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.30 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 12.14% lower than yesterday and 13.56% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.72% lower than yesterday and 10.97% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise. Positioning is more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/JPY trading bias.

What is your view on USD/JPY – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Struggles Despite UK PMIs
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Struggles Despite UK PMIs
2022-07-22 11:01:00
Euro Breaking News: German and EZ PMI’s Touch Contractionary Territory, Parity Resurgence?
Euro Breaking News: German and EZ PMI’s Touch Contractionary Territory, Parity Resurgence?
2022-07-22 08:17:00
Nasdaq 100 Extends Recovery on Wall Street, Will the ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 Follow?
Nasdaq 100 Extends Recovery on Wall Street, Will the ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 Follow?
2022-07-22 01:00:00
S&P 500 Stretches Toward 4000 as Earnings Come Into Focus
S&P 500 Stretches Toward 4000 as Earnings Come Into Focus
2022-07-21 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed