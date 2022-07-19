USD/JPY Divergence Hints at Deeper Pullback Ahead of BoJ, FOMC

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Latest: Euro Spikes as ECB Sources Discuss Larger Rate Hike
2022-07-19 09:27:00
S&P 500 Earnings-Fed Breakout Falls Apart, EURUSD Extends Parity Reversal
2022-07-19 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Steady as Risk Asset Prices Diverge Ahead of ECB and BoJ Meetings. Will EUR/USD Gain?
2022-07-19 05:00:00
Gold Prices Muted, Crude Oil Rises on USD Pullback as APAC Stocks Fall
2022-07-19 03:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Push Higher as Risk-On Sentiment Continues
2022-07-18 13:26:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, Crude Oil, Inflation, ECB, BoJ
2022-07-17 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest: Multi-Month Lows Remain in Sight
2022-07-19 07:55:00
Gold Prices Muted, Crude Oil Rises on USD Pullback as APAC Stocks Fall
2022-07-19 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: GBP Bid After Strong UK Jobs Market Data
2022-07-19 09:30:00
GBP/USD Climbs as APAC Traders Eye RBA Minutes, China Developments
2022-07-18 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Divergence Hints at Deeper Pullback Ahead of BoJ, FOMC
2022-07-19 10:30:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CAD/JPY
2022-07-18 18:10:00
More View more
USD/JPY Divergence Hints at Deeper Pullback Ahead of BoJ, FOMC

USD/JPY Divergence Hints at Deeper Pullback Ahead of BoJ, FOMC

Richard Snow, Analyst

USD/JPY News and Analysis

  • Markets take advantage of FOMC media blackout period – clawing back prior losses
  • USD/JPY technical levels to watch ahead of BoJ and Fed meetings
  • IG Client Sentiment hints at continued move lower despite significant short positioning

Dollar Declines Enter Third Day

USD/JPY has drifted lower thanks to a softer US dollar. The dollar has declined since peaking after the Bank of Canada (BoC) shock 100 bps rate hike last Thursday. This morning the dollar (via the US Dollar Index, ‘DXY’) has continued the move lower and will mark a third successive day of declines should we close in the red. Look out for a potential MACD bearish crossover.

Looking ahead the economic calendar produces minimal US data as we head into the FOMC decision next Wednesday. Previously, comments from hawkish members of the FOMC tended to accelerate rate hike odds and dollar valuations but seeing that the rate setting committee is in its usual media blackout period, markets have seemingly taken the opportunity to recover lost ground vs the dollar. Markets will look out for the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) quarterly report as there is no expectation for a move on the interest rate front.

USD/JPY Divergence Hints at Deeper Pullback Ahead of BoJ, FOMC

Customize and filter live economic data via our DaliyFX economic calendar

Technical Levels to Watch Ahead of BoJ Meeting

USD/JPY will also mark three successive days of selling if we close in the red. The recent pullback may offer better entry points for USD/JPY bulls, perhaps around the 136.89 level, but the RSI and MACD indicators suggest a bit of caution here. Negative divergence on both the RSI and MACD indicators signal the potential for a reversal at these extended levels in USD/JPY.

While fundamentally, the Japanese Yen offers little drive the currency forward, continued dollar weakness in the lead up to the FOMC rate decision and BoJ rate meeting opens the door to a continued move lower. Support comes in at 126.89 followed by 135.60, 135.00 and 134.50.

Take a look at our MACD module for more on positive and negative divergence.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

USD/JPY Divergence Hints at Deeper Pullback Ahead of BoJ, FOMC

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

IG Client Sentiment Hints at Continued Move Lower

USD/JPY Divergence Hints at Deeper Pullback Ahead of BoJ, FOMC

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 29.16% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.43 to 1.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

The number of traders net-long is 19.66% higher than yesterday and 7.76% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.52% lower than yesterday and 3.10% lower from last week.

Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/JPY price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Forecast: GBP Bid After Strong UK Jobs Market Data
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: GBP Bid After Strong UK Jobs Market Data
2022-07-19 09:30:00
EUR/USD Latest: Euro Spikes as ECB Sources Discuss Larger Rate Hike
EUR/USD Latest: Euro Spikes as ECB Sources Discuss Larger Rate Hike
2022-07-19 09:27:00
Gold Price Latest: Multi-Month Lows Remain in Sight
Gold Price Latest: Multi-Month Lows Remain in Sight
2022-07-19 07:55:00
EURUSD Continues Higher From Friday’s Rally, Advance Stalls Near 1.02
EURUSD Continues Higher From Friday’s Rally, Advance Stalls Near 1.02
2022-07-18 18:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed