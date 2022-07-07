News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Euro Drops to 20yr Low- Breakdown Levels
2022-07-07 15:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-07 14:34:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US-Crude-Oil-and-Copper-Rebound-Amid-Hopes-of-Chinese-Stimulus-
2022-07-07 17:37:00
Crude Oil Price Under the Pump on Wild Swings and US Dollar Strength. Where to for WTI?
2022-07-07 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE March Higher as Constructive Risk Sentiment Prevails
2022-07-07 13:45:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Bounce as Sentiment Improves, FOMC Minutes in Focus
2022-07-06 13:36:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Most Oversold Since August 2021
2022-07-07 09:30:00
Dollar Rally, Gold Tumble and Yield Volatility Surge: How Does It All Relate?
2022-07-07 03:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Up as Traders Look Past UK Political Turmoil. Now What?
2022-07-07 18:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-07 14:34:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-07-07 16:40:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-07 14:34:00
More View more
Breaking news

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Resigns

US-Crude-Oil-and-Copper-Rebound-Amid-Hopes-of-Chinese-Stimulus-

US-Crude-Oil-and-Copper-Rebound-Amid-Hopes-of-Chinese-Stimulus-

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Copper, US Crude (WTI) Oil, Talking Points:

  • Copper rebounds from 20-month low but CCI remains in oversold territory.
  • Crude Oil (WTI) climbs above $100 despite rising inventories
  • Commodity prices remain vulnerable to changes in monetary policy and rising recession fears

Copper Bounces Off Support Amid Hopes of Chinese Stimulus

Commodities are trading higher for the day with both Oil and Copper rebounding off of recent lows. After reaching a fresh all-time high in March, Copper shed over 30% of its gains before bouncing off of Fibonacci support at 3.295.

With lockdowns in China and mounting recession fears weighing on the commodity market, the industrial metal has experienced an immense amount of pressure from demand disruptions, driving prices back to levels last tested in November 2020.

Although the drop in prices may seem steep, Copper rose over 150% from the March 2020 low before peaking at 5.0395 two years later. With Copper now entering its fourth consecutive month of losses, the prospects of additional Chinese stimulus eased fears, driving Copper away from its 20 month low.

As the bearish move temporarily stalls, the monthly CCI (commodity channel index) has fallen below -100, a possible suggestion that the market may be oversold.

What is Copper?

Copper Monthly Chart

US-Crude-Oil-and-Copper-Rebound-Amid-Hopes-of-Chinese-Stimulus-

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

However, for the short-term move, the potential formation of an evening star (a bearish reversal pattern) is indicative that the bearish move may be running out of steam. If prices rise above 3.613, the January 2021 high of 3.734 may provide additional resistance with a break above leaving the door open for 3.868 (the 61.8% Fib of the 2020 – 2022 move).

Copper Daily Chart

US-Crude-Oil-and-Copper-Rebound-Amid-Hopes-of-Chinese-Stimulus-

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

On the contrary, a break below 3.295 could pave the way for 3.15 (the 50% Fib of the 2008 – 2022 move) with the next level of support holding at 3.00.

Oil Technical Analysis

For US Crude (WTI), failure to hold above the $120 psychological level allowed Oil bears to drive prices lower before finding support at $108.

With a huge zone of technical support and resistance holding firm, sellers would need to gain traction below $93.50 and towards $88.39 (76.4% Fib of 2014 – 2016 move) before claiming a change in the direction of trend.

US Crude Oil (WTI) Daily Chart

US-Crude-Oil-and-Copper-Rebound-Amid-Hopes-of-Chinese-Stimulus-

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Up as Traders Look Past UK Political Turmoil. Now What?
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Up as Traders Look Past UK Political Turmoil. Now What?
2022-07-07 18:00:00
S&P 500 Looks to Extend Recent Gains Ahead of NFPs
S&P 500 Looks to Extend Recent Gains Ahead of NFPs
2022-07-07 17:00:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE March Higher as Constructive Risk Sentiment Prevails
DAX, DOW and FTSE March Higher as Constructive Risk Sentiment Prevails
2022-07-07 13:45:00
BREAKING: Boris Johnson Resigns as Prime Minister, What Next?
BREAKING: Boris Johnson Resigns as Prime Minister, What Next?
2022-07-07 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Copper
Oil - Brent Crude