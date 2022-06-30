News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Below 1.05 After ECB’s Sintra Forum Spells Uncertainty
2022-06-30 07:30:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Remain Vulnerable as Retail Traders Hold Long
2022-06-30 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Slips as ECB Forum Fallout Continues While China Data Beats Forecasts
2022-06-30 05:00:00
Euro Scopes ECB Forum as Risk Appetite Takes a Hit. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-06-29 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Fall as the Quarter Looks Set to End in Turmoil
2022-06-30 13:52:00
Dow Steers Back Towards Bear, Dollar Rallies Throttled Rate Hike Outlook
2022-06-29 03:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Foreast: Looming Death Cross For Gold
2022-06-30 09:56:00
Crude Oil Price Slips as ECB Forum Fallout Continues While China Data Beats Forecasts
2022-06-30 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-06-28 15:30:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/JPY Edging Higher, GBP/USD Eyes BoE’s Bailey
2022-06-28 11:16:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Rising Wedge May Lead to Big Sell-off
2022-06-30 14:00:00
Dow and Dollar Trends Follow Liquidity Rather than Technical Breaks, Fundamental Themes
2022-06-30 02:30:00
More View more
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Below 1.05 After ECB’s Sintra Forum Spells Uncertainty

Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Below 1.05 After ECB’s Sintra Forum Spells Uncertainty

Warren Venketas, Analyst

EUR/USD TALKING POINTS

  • Markets will be looking for more guidance from the ECB today.
  • U.S. Core PCE data in focus.
Advertisement

EURO FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The euro was hit hard yesterday during the ECB’s Sintra Forum panel discussion which included Fed Chair Jerome Powell, the BoE’s Governor Bailey, General Manager Augustin Carstens and the ECB President Christine Lagarde. While the Fed “out-hawked’ the rest but it was consensus that inflation remains key for all central banks at this point and that inducing a recession is a far lesser risk that wages spiraling out of control.

From a eurozone perspective, we received no clarity around anti-fragmentation particularly after yesterdays soaring Spanish inflation release which highlighted the tricky task the ECB has to navigate inflation concerns as well as rising peripheral bond spreads. This ‘kicking the can down the road’ approach was not received well by markets and even took off roughly 23bps off the year-end rate hike figure that was priced in only a day ago.

EUR/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

The economic calendar highlights the U.S. core PCE release later today which is traditionally the Fed’s preferred measure of gauging inflation. Forecasted figures are expected to be marginally lower. A miss may well give the euro some reprieve ahead of President Christine Lagarde’s speech shortly after.

eurusd calendar

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

eurusd daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Price action on thedaily EUR/USD chart shows bears extending yesterdays downside this morning. I think we may find support around 1.0400/1.0340 before a possible turnaround. This being said, if the ECB continues on it’s cautious path the euro could definitely weaken further against the greenback.

Resistance levels:

  • 1.0601
  • 20-day EMA (purple)
  • 1.0500

Support levels:

  • 1.0340

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on EUR/USD, with 69% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a short-term downside bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX, DOW and FTSE Fall as the Quarter Looks Set to End in Turmoil
DAX, DOW and FTSE Fall as the Quarter Looks Set to End in Turmoil
2022-06-30 13:52:00
May Core PCE at 4.7%, S&P 500 Bruised Despite Better-than-Expected Inflation Data
May Core PCE at 4.7%, S&P 500 Bruised Despite Better-than-Expected Inflation Data
2022-06-30 12:55:00
US Dollar Latest – USD Remains Bid as Risk Markets Continue to Sour
US Dollar Latest – USD Remains Bid as Risk Markets Continue to Sour
2022-06-30 11:04:00
Gold Price Foreast: Looming Death Cross For Gold
Gold Price Foreast: Looming Death Cross For Gold
2022-06-30 09:56:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
US 500
Bullish
EU Stocks 50
EUR/USD
Bearish