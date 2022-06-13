News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: Tough Task for ECB as Periphery Spreads Widen, EUR/USD Below 1.05
2022-06-13 11:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Have Lost Ground but Have Trend Lines Intact. Will They Hold?
2022-06-13 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Hangs Tough as Markets are Pummelled After Shocking US CPI. Higher XAU/USD Ahead?
2022-06-13 05:00:00
Weekly Technical Crude Oil Price Forecast: Technicals Remain Bullish
2022-06-12 20:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX 40, DOW JONES, FTSE 100 Outlook: Talking Points, Analysis and Charts
2022-06-13 13:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-06-11 14:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Hangs Tough as Markets are Pummelled After Shocking US CPI. Higher XAU/USD Ahead?
2022-06-13 05:00:00
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Hot Inflation Sparks Gold Reversal
2022-06-10 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Forecast: Surprise Decline in UK GDP, Sterling Hitting the Lows
2022-06-13 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-09 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Kuroda Signals Potential End to Yen Weakness
2022-06-13 09:40:00
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Have Lost Ground but Have Trend Lines Intact. Will They Hold?
2022-06-13 02:00:00
More View more
DAX 40, DOW JONES, FTSE 100 Outlook: Talking Points, Analysis and Charts

DAX 40, DOW JONES, FTSE 100 Outlook: Talking Points, Analysis and Charts

Zain Vawda,
  • DAX 40: Market sentiment drags DAX lower
  • FTSE 100: UK growth slumps, BOE comes into focus
  • DOW JONES: US Inflation sparks sell-off, Fed Meeting eyed

DAX 40: Market Sentiment drags DAX further down

European Equities opened lower this morning with any hopes of plateauing inflation wildly off the mark. This follows the European Central Bank confirming late last week that it intends to hike interest rates by 25 basis points in July, with another rate increase expected in September.

Focus now shifts to the FOMC Economic projections and the Federal Reserve interest rate decisionthat is expected to take place on Wednesday. At the time of writing, the German DAX has declined by approximately 200 points since the start of the European Session.

DAX 40 One-Hour Chart- June 13,2022

DAX 40, DOW JONES, FTSE 100 Outlook: Talking Points, Analysis and Charts

Source: TradingView

As shown on the hourly chart above, the Dax has declined sharply since last weeks break of the Head and Shoulders pattern, declining 1000 points from 14480 to today’s lows of around 13430.

DAX 40 Daily Chart- June 13,2022

DAX 40, DOW JONES, FTSE 100 Outlook: Talking Points, Analysis and Charts

Source: Tradingview

From a longer-term view,the Daily Chart shows the decline from the key psychological level of 15000 and is currently trading below trendline support (taken from the March low). If the downtrend remains intact, further downward pressure could see the 13270 level coming back into play, leaving the door open for the key psychological level of 13000.

FTSE 100:UK growth slumps, BOE comes into focus

The FTSE 100 has continued its decline from last week, posting its largest weekly fall in 3 months. With UK GDP (April) coming in below expectations, pressure may mount on the Bank of England to hike rates further as inflation jumped to a four-decade high of 9% in April. All eyes now shift to the Federal Reserve and the BOE (Bank of England) rate decisions on Wednesday and Thursday for further direction and policy statements.

DAX 40, DOW JONES, FTSE 100 Outlook: Talking Points, Analysis and Charts

Customize and filter live economic data via our DaliyFX economic calendar

FTSE 100 Daily Charts- June 13,2022

DAX 40, DOW JONES, FTSE 100 Outlook: Talking Points, Analysis and Charts

Source: Tradingview

Price Action on the FTSE remains below significant Daily resistance level around the 7600 area. We are currently testing our Trendline at 7314 with a break below opening-up further downside. Support levels can be found at the 7100 area and 6720 area, while resistance can be found at 7431 and 7570 areas.

DOW JONES: US Inflation sparks sell-off, Fed Meeting eyed

Following Friday’s US inflation print, Wall Street suffered its worst week since January and has continued to decline (falling approximately 2% in today’s trading session).

The yield on 10-year US Treasury notes hit 3.24%, the most since October 2018. Traders expect the Fed to tighten by 175bps by September, if that happens it will be the first time the Fed has taken such draconian steps since 1994.

Notable premarket movers, include Boeing and Goldman Sachs both of whom trade more than 5% down on the day.

DOW JONES Weekly Chart- June 13,2022

DAX 40, DOW JONES, FTSE 100 Outlook: Talking Points, Analysis and Charts

Source: Tradingview

Technically we are seeing price in a support area currently around 30800. We have a descending Weekly trendline from 2022 highs around 36800 to the May low around 30600. A break below here could open-up further downside in prices which would coincide with the Fundamental outlook which is hinting at a further decline in indices.

Intraday resistance may be found at 30865, 30905 and 30950 respectively.

Written by: Zain Vawda, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Price Forecast: Tough Task for ECB as Periphery Spreads Widen, EUR/USD Below 1.05
Euro Price Forecast: Tough Task for ECB as Periphery Spreads Widen, EUR/USD Below 1.05
2022-06-13 11:00:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Kuroda Signals Potential End to Yen Weakness
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Kuroda Signals Potential End to Yen Weakness
2022-06-13 09:40:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Surprise Decline in UK GDP, Sterling Hitting the Lows
GBP/USD Forecast: Surprise Decline in UK GDP, Sterling Hitting the Lows
2022-06-13 08:00:00
US Inflation at 8.6% in May, Blows Past Estimates and Hits Highest Level Since 1981
US Inflation at 8.6% in May, Blows Past Estimates and Hits Highest Level Since 1981
2022-06-10 12:40:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
FTSE 100
Bearish
Germany 40
Mixed