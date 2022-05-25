News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Outlook: EURUSD Pullback Threatens Recent Gains
2022-05-25 11:00:00
Euro Beefed Up After ECB and Fed Commentary Pivot to New Paths. Will EUR/USD Rally?
2022-05-25 05:00:00
Crude Oil Update: Brent on High Alert as Decision Around Russian Oil Embargo Looms
2022-05-25 09:30:00
Crude Oil Over Crypto
2022-05-24 15:30:00
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2022-05-25 14:00:00
S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq 100 Rebound, but Outlook Remains Precarious, US PMIs Eyed
2022-05-23 20:45:00
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: XAU/USD, XAG/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Sell
2022-05-25 00:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Real Yields, Weaker USD and Safe Haven Appeal Drive XAU/USD Higher
2022-05-24 08:00:00
Shocking UK PMI Sends the Pound Spiraling: EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY and GBP/USD
2022-05-24 09:42:00
Strategy Webinar: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold Technicals
2022-05-23 15:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY at Risk of Pullback on Mounting US Recession Fears
2022-05-25 14:30:00
Japanese Yen Breakout Looks Premature as USD/JPY Eyes FOMC Minutes, PCE Data Next
2022-05-25 04:30:00
S&P 500 Continues to Hover Above Bear Market Territory as FOMC Minutes Loom

Brendan Fagan,

S&P 500, Inflation, Federal Reserve, FOMC – Talking Points

  • S&P 500 remains below resistance around 3980
  • FOMC minutes set to drop at 16:00 GMT
  • Minutes may offer more clarity on QT, balance sheet path

The S&P 500 continues to perch just above bear market territory as market participants eagerly await the release of FOMC minutes. Markets have been jittery of late, as financial conditions have tightened considerably from just a few months ago. The dive in risk assets culminated with the S&P trading into bear market territory on an intraday basis just last week, but we have yet to close below that threshold. The macro climate remains in focus for many, with Snapchat’s revised guidance yesterday stoking fears about growth and a potential recession.

Following a weak durable goods print in the premarket session, followers of the economic calendar now turn their attention to the release of the FOMC minutes at 16:00 GMT. With the market effectively priced for two consecutive 50 basis point hikes from the Fed, the minutes may go a long way to decoding the intended path for balance sheet reduction. At the May meeting, the FOMC revealed that from June 1, the balance sheet would be trimmed at a rate of $47.5 billion per month, ultimately rising to $95 billion after 3 months. With questions still looming over the Fed’s MBS (mortgage-backed securities) holdings, any clarity as to potential MBS sales down the road may be key.

S&P 500 Futures (ES) 1 Hour Chart

Chart created with TradingView

S&P 500 futures (ES) have been choppy of late, as the tightening of financial conditions continues to take its toll on the major US equity benchmarks. For much of the last week, 3960 has penned in price apart from a few minor overshoots. As liquidity continues to tighten and the Fed moves toward neutral policy, the outlook for risk assets remains bleak. It would appear that we firmly remain in a “sell the rally” environment, with each rebound of late being faded in the following sessions.

That being said, the S&P 500 could bounce from current levels given positioning and sentiment being overly bearish. The 3800 area represents the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement of the March 2020 to January 2022 ramp to all-time highs. This could allow for a relief rally in the short term, but ultimately the bottom may not be in until (or if) the Fed “blinks” and pivots on policy. Near-term, the S&P 500 may continue to oscillate in the range we’ve carved out between 3860 and 3960.

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

