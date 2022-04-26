News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Outlook: ECB’s Kazaks Eyes 2 to 3 Hikes, Tech Levels Updated
2022-04-26 11:30:00
EUR/USD Volatility to Swell? Ukraine War, GDP and CPI Data Ahead
2022-04-26 06:30:00
DAX 40 Recovers as Risk Sentiment Sways Markets Ahead of Fed Meeting.
2022-04-26 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye Beijing Lockdowns as PBOC Action Fails to Lift Sentiment
2022-04-26 03:30:00
S&P 500 Stages Strong Comeback, ASX 200 Risks Being Left Behind on Chinese Lockdowns
2022-04-26 00:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, EU CPI, BOJ, US GDP
2022-04-25 12:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Real Yields Signals Lower Gold, Key Support In Focus
2022-04-26 10:09:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold & Silver Technicals
2022-04-25 15:30:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold & Silver Technicals
2022-04-25 15:30:00
Bearish GBP: Rates Market Far Too Aggressive vs Cautious BoE: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-25 08:30:00
USD/JPY Treads Water Ahead of Bank of Japan Policy Decision
2022-04-26 08:04:00
USDJPY Hangs In Reversal Limbo Between China-Led Risk Aversion and Dollar Persistence
2022-04-26 02:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Real Yields Signals Lower Gold, Key Support In Focus

Gold Price Forecast: Real Yields Signals Lower Gold, Key Support In Focus

Justin McQueen, Strategist

Gold Analysis and News:

  • US Real Yields Still Paints a Bleak Picture For Gold
  • IG Client Sentiment Signals Bearish Gold Outlook

US Real Yields Still Paints a Bleak Picture For Gold

As I have said previously, the rise in real yields is a concern for gold and one which makes me hard to get bullish on the precious metal. Now admittedly, lower gold prices has not initially been the case given the failed test at 2000. With gold below 1915, this now represents resistance, while key support is situated at 1880. Until 1880 is broken, technically, gold is neutral.

Gold vs US 10Y Real Yields

Gold Price Forecast: Real Yields Signals Lower Gold, Key Support In Focus

Source: Refinitiv

IG Client Sentiment Signals Bearish Gold Outlook

Data shows 84.67% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.52 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 20.22% higher than yesterday and 11.47% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 19.70% lower than yesterday and 38.79% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Gold Chart: 4 Hour Time Frame

Gold Price Forecast: Real Yields Signals Lower Gold, Key Support In Focus

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

