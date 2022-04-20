News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Pullback Begins: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-20 14:40:00
EUR/USD Update - Popping Higher on Hawkish ECB Comments
2022-04-20 11:18:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Triangle Breakout Lacks Momentum - What's Next?
2022-04-20 17:07:00
Crude Oil Price Tumbles on IMF Outlook Concerns of War, Lockdowns and Fed Tightening
2022-04-20 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Technical Outlook
2022-04-20 13:00:00
Netflix Plunges Over 20% on Huge Miss on Subscribers: Q1 Earnings Report
2022-04-19 20:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Has Gold Fully Priced Inflation? | trastytrade clips
2022-04-20 19:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sinks on Hawkish Bullard Comments
2022-04-20 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Bounces Off Support, but Descending Triangle Pattern Signals Further Losses
2022-04-20 18:30:00
US Dollar Pullback Begins: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-20 14:40:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Pullback Begins: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-20 14:40:00
USDJPY Prints a Fresh 20-Year High as the BoJ Buys More Bonds
2022-04-20 08:04:00
More View more
Has Gold Fully Priced Inflation? | trastytrade clips

Has Gold Fully Priced Inflation? | trastytrade clips

Research, Research Team

Thomas Westwater sat down with the tastytrade team to give some of his thoughts on Gold, it's future price action, and its potential to continue to rise amidst the war in Ukraine and USD inflationary environment.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Remains Under Pressure as Netflix Craters; Tesla Earnings Eyed
Nasdaq 100 Remains Under Pressure as Netflix Craters; Tesla Earnings Eyed
2022-04-20 16:30:00
European stocks play catch up – DAX, CAC & FTSE Technical Levels
European stocks play catch up – DAX, CAC & FTSE Technical Levels
2022-04-20 16:01:00
USDCAD Continues to Point Lower as Canadian Inflation Data Comes in Hot
USDCAD Continues to Point Lower as Canadian Inflation Data Comes in Hot
2022-04-20 13:00:00
IMF Fiscal Monitor Sees Policy Shifts from Pandemic to Effects of War
IMF Fiscal Monitor Sees Policy Shifts from Pandemic to Effects of War
2022-04-20 12:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed